Hellen Lorine Boyer

Helen Lorine (Fuller) Boyer, 88, of Hannibal, Mo., died at 9:55 p.m. Friday, March 27, 2020, at Beth Haven Nursing Home in Hannibal.
Due to the COVID-19 gathering restrictions, the services for Helen are private.
The family wishes to thank all of their friends and family for their love and support during this time.
Please feel free to send flowers, online condolence or send a card to the family directly or through the funeral home.
Burial will be in the Grand View Burial Park. Pastor Tom Day will officiate.
The family is being served by the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel of Hannibal.
Helen was born on Jan. 9, 1932, in Gibson, Tenn., the daughter of Charlie Earl and Fannie Bernice (James) Fuller.
She was united in marriage to Claude W. Boyer Jr. May 14, 1950, in Corinth, Miss. He died earlier on Jan. 23, 2020.
Survivors include four children, Kathy D. Strode (Larry, Sr.) of New London, Mo., Claude Michael Boyer (Sherry) of Bowling Green, Mo., Brenda Kay Phillips (Greg) of Boise, Idaho, and Donna Jean Hamilton (Jack) of New London, Mo., 10 grandchildren, Arena Baxter (Mark), Amanda White (Clayton), Aaron Boyer (Kim), Scott Boyer, Derrick Boyer (Stephanie), Kyle Phillips, Kolin Phillips, Jennifer Hamilton, Jared Hamilton, (Kyleigh) and Kristen Arnold (Trent), 10 great grandchildren and nieces and nephews, and one sister-in-law, Carolyn Fuller of Olive Branch, Miss.
In addition to her parents and husband, her four brothers, James Troy Fuller, Charles Earl Fuller, Ronnie Glen Fuller, and infant brother, Earl James Fuller, one sister, Mattie Lou Taylor, and one grandson, Larry Taylor Strode Jr., all died earlier.
Helen was homemaker and also the bookkeeper for Russ Nixon Auto Parts for many years.
Helen was very talented at sewing, quilting, crocheting, and planting flowers. She had a green thumb when it came to plants and flowers and always maintained beautiful flower beds.
Helen also enjoyed traveling with Claude, watching the St. Louis Cardinals and basketball especially Duke. Helen’s biggest love was the time spent with her family and most of all when her grandchildren and great grandchildren came to visit. She always treasured these moments.
Helen was Baptist by faith.
Pallbearers will be Jack Hamilton, Larry Strode, Sr., and Mike Boyer.
Memorial contributions may be made to the James E. Cary Cancer Center, in care of the Smith Funeral Home & Chapel.
Online condolences may be made to the family and video tribute viewed on Helen’s memorial page at www.smithfuneralhomeandchapel.com.
