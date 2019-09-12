TROY, MO. – Walt Gregory of Eolia will continue to represent Pike County users on the board of Cuivre River Electric Cooperative, per results of an election held in late August.
Gregory, of Bowling Green, has served in the position since 1986.
Three other incumbents—Jeff Geisendorfer, representing Lincoln County District 2, Dan Elliott, representing Warren County District 1 and Diane Saale, representing St. Charles County District 2—were also reelected at the cooperative’s annual membership meeting on Aug. 22.
Gregory had been challenged by Don Gerken of Eolia. Gregory 1,618 to 726 votes for Gerken.
“This was the first year of a new format of annual meeting at our branch office,” said CREC General Manager and Chief Executive Officer Doug Tracy in a prepared statement, “and it was the first time we have streamed the meeting online, which allowed members who may not have ever been able to attend in person to actually see the meeting live.”
During his remarks at the meeting, Tracy noted that the cooperative returned $7.4 million to its members in 2019 in “capital retirement credits,” the first time the total has exceeded $7 million. The $6.9 million figure recorded in 2018 was also a record, Tracy added.
Tracy also said that there would not be a rate increase for members in 2019.
“Right now, rates look very stable for the next few years,” Tracy said.
Cuivre River, which serves Pike, Lincoln, Warren and St. Charles County, is the largest electric cooperative in the state of Missouri. Given its size and continuing growth, Tracy said at the meeting, the cooperative was going to take a “much more aggressive stance” on economic development in its coverage area, with a focus on encouraging new commercial and industrial enterprises.
“We look at that as a win-win. Its a win for Cuivre River when we get the load, its a win for our membership, and its a win for the community that we’re in because we can bring more jobs into the community,” Tracy said at the meeting.
