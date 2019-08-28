Rep. Sam Graves (R-Tarkio), who represents much of northern Missouri, including Pike County, released a message to his constituents about recently released legislation that would bolster tax exemptions available to teachers to buy school suplies.
“With kids heading back to school, parents are scrambling to pack lunches, double-check school supply lists, and make sure everyone gets where they need to be on time—right after snapping some first day of school photos.
At the same time, teachers are busy preparing for a successful school year. Preparing lesson plans, arranging classrooms, stocking supplies, and so much more—all to help prepare a healthy learning environment for our children.
Often teachers dig into their own pocket to make sure all students have the supplies necessary for a successful school year. On average, they spend $479 a year on everything from tissues to crayons to pencils and notebooks. That’s just the average, with some spending far more of their hard-earned money purchasing supplies that would otherwise not be provided for their classrooms.
Currently, teachers can deduct $250 of the cost of the supplies they purchase for their classroom. Obviously, many of them are spending far more than that.
To help cover those costs, I am proposing we double the income tax deduction for full-time teachers to $500. This would bring the amount they can deduct more in line with what they are actually spending on classroom supplies.
Currently, the deduction is limited to elementary and secondary education teachers. However, with the growth of early childhood education, it only makes sense for pre-school teachers at state-recognized schools to also be able to deduct their expenses.
Many schools rely on teachers who only work part-time. Those teachers aren’t currently eligible to take the deduction either. My proposal would make them eligible, for the first time, to take the deduction on up to $250 of expenses.
Teachers are on the front lines of our children’s futures. They devote their time, energy, heart and soul to our kids. Yet, we ask them to also kick in a bit of their money to ensure a quality classroom learning experience. Our teachers joyfully shoulder the burden of educating our children; the least we can do is help them cover much of that cost.”
Governor calls special session on car taxes
Missouri Gov. Mike Parson called a special session of the state legislature last week to address a recent Missouri Supreme Court ruling limiting the ability of Missourians to credit the sale of multiple old vehicles toward the purchase of a new one.
The Missouri House and Senate will meet starting Monday Sept. 9.
Under the court’s ruling, only the proceeds of the sale one vehicle, trailer, boat or outboard motor could be used as a credit against the sales tax on a replacement vehicle.
The governor said he hopes the legislature chooses to resolve the situation in favor of people looking to get rid of multiple vehicles.
“After reviewing the Court’s decision, we’ve decided to call a special session because it’s simply the right thing to do for the people of our state,” Parson said. “The enforcement of this decision would create a financial burden on Missouri taxpayers and unnecessary government red tape that we can proactively prevent.”
Democrats have objected to the prospect of a special session to address the tax issue, suggesting that the cost of calling legislators back to Jefferson City would be better spent if the session addressed one of several other issues. House Minority Leader Crystal Quade, D-Springfield, cited the thousands of children recently dropped from the rolls of the state health insurance program and the state’s gun laws as issues that could be addressed instead.
“There are several issues that demand immediate legislative attention and would justify the cost of a special session. Creating another unnecessary tax break for a handful of people isn’t one of them,” Quade said.
Auditor: special session should address school safety
Missouri State Auditor Nicole Galloway had another suggestion: Use the special session to act on the suggestions of the School Safety Task Force, a group called into being by Parson in March 2019 and headed by Lt. Gov. Mike Kehoe.
The report was issued on July 31.
She emphasized the report’s recommendation that every school in the state have an armed and trained “resource officer” on campus “where economically feasible and embraced by local government.” The cost of resource officers should be borne by the state and not by individual districts, Galloway said.
"There is no greater priority than the safety of our kids. The bipartisan School Safety Task Force provided concrete recommendations in July on ways to protect Missouri schools. As parents bring their children back to school, this issue demands urgent action," Galloway said.
Galloway, a democrat, is challenging Parson, a republican, for the governorship in 2020.
Working group on flood recovery convenes
A group gathered by Parson to address the state’s reaction to flooding met for the first time Tuesday morning. It includes representatives of farm groups, local governments, state agencies and other interest groups.
“The Flood Recovery Advisory Working Group will play a critical role in our path forward as communities across Missouri continue to recover and rebuild from record-level flooding this year,” Parson said. “We’re looking forward to the group’s input on our flood recovery priorities and improvements we can make to better protect our citizens and infrastructure.”
Missouri joins coalition against robo-calls
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt announced last week that he, along with the fifty other state attorneys general and the attorney general of Washington D.C., have signed an aggreement with 12 phone companies to cut down on robo-calls.
“Illegal robocalls not only disrupt our lives, but can also lead to Missourians falling victim to scams or fraud. Technology has advanced rapidly, and it’s become increasingly tougher to prevent and catch those responsible for illegal robocalls,” said Attorney General Schmitt. “With this coalition, attorneys general across the country and private companies are taking a proactive approach to fighting back against illegal robocalls. These principles strengthen our ability to pursue bad actors and work to put an end to the harassment of Missourians.”
The companies have signed on to eight principles as part of the agreement — four related to preventing robo-calls and four related to cooperating with the attorneys general in enforcing anti-robo call laws.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.