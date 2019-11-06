U.S. Rep. Sam Graves is heralding the passage of legislation designed to help small towns comply with clean water regulations. Graves represents northern Missouri, including Pike County, in the U.S. House.
“Many communities across my district are struggling to exist due to strict, costly [Environmental Protection Agency] regulations. Rural and small communities in North Missouri face tight budgets, regulatory hurdles, and difficult choices when it comes to balancing their many needs with limited available resources. The Water Quality Protection and Job Creation Act approved today will help those communities improve their wastewater infrastructure by ensuring more federal infrastructure resources are dedicated specifically for their use, while giving them much more flexibility in their efforts to comply with federal permitting,” said Graves.
The bill includes funding set-asides for small and rural communities in federal water programs and extending EPA permits for water projects.
It passed out of the House Transportation Committee, where Graves is the highest-ranking Republican, on Tuesday, Oct. 29.
Audit finds $1.4 million in fraud at charter school
Misreporting of attendance at a St. Louis charter school scammed the state out of $1.4 million, according to a recently released report from the office of State Auditor Nicole Galloway.
The audit found discrepancies between internal records of attendance kept at St. Louis College Prep and the numbers reported to state educational officials.
Schmitt files lawsuit against telemarketer
Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt has filed a lawsuit against a Florida-based telemarketer, accusing it of violating the state’s no-call list and other provisions against abusive telemarketing.
“Robocalls and incessant telemarketers are annoying and disruptive, and in certain cases, illegal. In this case, consumers were defrauded and their insurance and Medicare were billed for devices they didn’t order or need – that’s unacceptable,” Schmitt said. “Whenever possible, my office will take action and hold these companies accountable for violating the Missouri No-Call law and harassing Missouri consumers.”
