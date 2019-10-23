Kindergarten students pose for a picture with special guests that stopped by Daloris Picone's room to talk about fire safety.Back row, left to right: Harry Nelson, Jason House, "Smokey the Bear" Mike Chidster, Johnathan Miller, Philip Quattrocchi, and David Peters. Middle row, left to right: Jeremy Carr, Mario Hutt, Jake Fallert, Emmett Beadles, Grant Alexander, Thomas Grisham, Ely'Jah Thomas, Carsyn Marks and Jacob Manlove. Front row, left to right: Arlet Martinez-Sabino, Emma Stoops, Carter Lindley, Elizabeth Rule, Anna Loveless, Dawsyn Hill, Braelon Deters, Haley Turner, Alexa Arroyo-Garcia and Charlotte Chandler

