FEMA teams will be in St. Charles, Mo., from Thursday, Aug. 22 through Tuesday, Aug. 22, to provide advice to people working to rebuild after this spring and summer's flooding.
They will also provide advice on how weather-proof homes against future floods.
The team will be based out of Lowe's Home Improvement at 2900 W. Clay Street in St. Charles. The information is meant for general contractors and people interested in do-it-yourself projects, according to information released by FEMA.
They will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 5 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 22, Friday, Aug. 23 and Monday, Aug. 26. On Saturday, Aug. 23 they will be open from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. On Tuesday, Aug. 27 they will be open from 7:30 a.m. to 1 p.m. On Sunday, Aug. 25 the site will be closed.
