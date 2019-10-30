The Farmer Farmerette Club held their monthly meeting at the home of Clara Shaver on Saturday, Oct. 12. Vice President Kerri Reading called the meeting to order with Clara Shaver leading in the pledge to the American flag, after which Kerri said grace before lunch was served.
Roll call for the month was to tell an interesting fact about a country or a city and was answered by Claudine Lybarger, Jeannie Smith, Clara Shaver, Pauline Oberman and Kerri Reading.
The program for the day was tell something about someone from the Bible, which led to very interesting topics.
Jeannie Smith gave the secretary’s report and Clara shaver gave the treasurer’s report.
The club made a donation to the Laddonia food bank, and each member also gave a donation. Claudine Lybarger was to see to the delivery of the goods.
Smith had the game and everyone won a prize. The mystery gift donated by Pauline Thier won by Claudine.
The birthday celebs for the month were Claudine and Jeannie.
Claudine gave each member a sample of an unusual fruit that a few of us had never heard of, the ground cherry, and told of how healthful it is. Instead of growing on a tree like Bing cherries and such, they grow on bushes that can grow up to 3 feet tall, plus they have a soft shell around the and are very sweet.
Members received Halloween and birthday cards and gifts from their secret pals.
For the November meeting the club will eat lunch at the Saints Avenue Café and celebrate Thanksgiving early.
