Memo from the Mayor
Congratulations to our 2022 Bowling Green High School graduates. You will be sorely missed, and our community wishes the best of success in whatever endeavors you pursue. We hope that as you go into the next phase of your lives that you will remember your roots and one day come back and work, play, and raise your families here!
I would like to salute and applaud our warden, corrections officers, program directors, and all the workers at Bowling Green’s Northeast Missouri Men’s Correctional Facility. I was able to tour the “city within our city” and saw what they are doing to rehabilitate and prepare the men, young and old, to be integrated back into society. It’s amazing. The men and women that work here take their responsibilities and their contributions to these incarcerated men very seriously. If a young person (or older) doesn’t know exactly what they want to do occupationally, the pay and benefits at this facility are attractive and the impact one can make on men’s lives is phenomenal.
Wings and Wheels at the Bowling Green Municipal Airport is June 4 from 10 a.m. – 3 p.m. If you have a car, truck or motorcycle, and would like to let others enjoy your vehicles, please bring them to the “Wheels” part of the show. Last year, we even had a vintage bus on display. Airplane owners from Missouri, western Illinois, and southern Iowa flew in last year and/or expressed interest for this Second Annual “Wings” part of Wings and Wheels event. I am working with Young Eagles program to see if our young teens could take a flight to introduce them to aeronautics. Admission is free for all!
Thanks to all who supported the Cancer Park memorial service and the VFW Memorial Day parade and ceremony.
Mark your calendars for the Kaleo Dade Scholarship Softball Tournament on June 25 – 26.
Randy Travis sang a song titled, “Three Wooden Crosses,” which describes a bus that was hit by an 18-wheeler and killed three of the four bus passengers—a farmer, a teacher, and a preacher. The lone survivor was a “hooker.” Before the preacher died, he gave his Bible to the woman. The song goes on to talk about the 3 wooden crosses and the chorus sings, “It’s not what you take with you when you leave this world behind you, it’s what you leave behind when you go.” The song reminds us of the responsibility we have in order to make a positive difference and to leave this world a better place while we are here on Earth. I’ve been told the Twin Pike YMCA was developed because $3 million was “left behind.” The Vandalia swimming pool was built thanks to land and money “left behind.” It was three wooden crosses over 2,000 years ago where the crucifixion of Jesus “left behind” forgiveness and eternal life. Remember, it’s what you “leave behind” when you go. Thanks Coach Sloan.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.