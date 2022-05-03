First Bluegrass Pickers Festival a welcome event in Louisiana
The day may have started out cold, windy and rainy, but nothing could hold back the people who came out to enjoy some good music, some good food and some good times this past Saturday. By 1 p.m., the sun was out and warm winds blew down Georgia Street.
Jodie Ries, one of the owners of Handmade Harvests, said how much she enjoys Louisiana’s big fall event, Colorfest, but thought the town could use another big event to welcome in the spring weather.
“People are just itching to get out (after a long, cold winter),” she said from the vendor booth she had set up in front of her store on Georgia Street. She noted that she started planning the event back in January. She contacted several vendors, she said, who were eager to set up for a one-day event. There were food trucks, as well as vendors selling everything from scented candles that looked like food to ones who sold apparel and jewelry. Several musicians were scheduled to play throughout the day.
Not to have the event just about music and shopping, Ries planned several fun events for those young and old. She contracted with a petting zoo, so there was something for all age groups. There was even an ugly cake contest with some truly horrifying cakes. The winner dubbed “The Cat Poop” cake was difficult to look at. No one was brave enough to taste it.
Street musicians spontaneously came together to play. One group gathered in front of The Bridge coffee shop, much to the delight of passers-by. In the outdoor seating area of Hop’s Bar and Grille, live music brought in numerous spectators, and in the afternoon, a fiddle contest showcased some talented players.
At the Full Moon Farms petting zoo, children could feed the animals, which ranged from llamas and alpacas to goats and emus. They even had pony rides. Full Moon is based out of Pleasant Hill, Ill., said Balinda Mooney, who was helping out the owner, Kris Mooney, by teaching children the proper way to feed the animals. Balinda said they are available for birthday parties and other events.
Vendor booths stretched from 7th Street almost to the waterfront. At 4th Street and mobile bandstand was set up. The Drive By Boys played and entertained a large audience who filled the bleachers and stood several people deep to hear their music and stories.
Ries had several events running at the same time. A classic car cruise went through the festival early and a scavenger hunt sent several eager teams scouring the festival and nearby buildings looking to complete the list, which was more than a page long. Teams of two or more had to complete the list in an hour, or as check off as many items as they could within the time limit. The winning team of three girls, did them all in 45 minutes. The grandmother of two of them said they had been waiting all week for a chance to do the scavenger hunt. Lanee and Lauren Ince and their friend, Emily Crigger, said they enjoyed participating in the hunt and were looking forward to their prize.
Weather forecasters had called for some severe storms throughout the day. Ries said she believes that’s why not all the vendors who had registered showed up. Once the rain stopped and the sun powered through the clouds, it was only some strong wind gusts the vendors had to contend with.
Ryan Cornell, who owns Twin Pike’s Roastery, set up his booth along Georgia Street. He thought the festival went well. He said he thought for next year, there should be one or more places set up for musicians to play.
“It’s the music that’s the real draw for a festival like this,” he said. He also thought there should be more portable bathrooms placed throughout the venue.
New business owners of The Angry Llama, Ed and Amy McGinnis, came all the way from the Lake of the Ozarks area to set up their trailer. They had tubs upon tubs of breakable items. Once customers were properly outfitted in full hazardous suits, complete with hoods and goggles, they could pick their weapon—golf club, bat or other heavy object—and smash stuff to their heart’s content.
Miah and Benaiah Bentley were suited up and waiting their turn. They were eager for their turn in the trailer, ready to smash stuff.
Earlier, Kiffany Ardeneaux said she had been the McGinnis’ second customer of the day. She noted how satisfying it was just to swing and break stuff.
Ed said he was getting close to retirement age and wanted to start a business that he could run just to keep busy. Eschewing a brick and mortar location, he hit on the idea of a portable smash house. This way, he said, he could travel to larger towns and attend events, such as this one.
“And if it didn’t work out,” he added, “I could sell the trailer and get back some of my investment.”
Newly elected Mayor Tim Carter said he was pleased with the turnout for the event. He and Bryan Spencer were spending time talking with attendees as well as the vendors. Spencer is running for State Senate this year now that the voting districts have been redrawn. Carter said he was going to speak with Ries about planning the city’s July 4th celebration. He was hoping they could expand it by adding food vendors down by the riverfront.
All the vendors were busy. Even Shanny Dawn’s Scentiques, which was the last booth on Georgia by 7th Street. The family owned business is from the Mark Twain Lake area of Missouri. At the other end, close to the riverfront, the food and other vendors stayed busy, as did the petting zoo, which was in the open space adjacent to Main Street.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.