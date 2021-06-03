CURRYVILLE—Cooler than normal temperatures over the Memorial Day weekend made for near perfect conditions for a free concert being performed by the Missouri River Band at the Back 40 Campground.
The Turnbull family normally hosts two world-class bluegrass festivals a year. Last year would have been their 13th year hosting the festivals, but the pandemic forced them to cancel both of them.
Itching to get back to live performances, Darrell Turnbull brought out his ensemble, The Missouri River Band, to play a free concert Saturday evening at the venue he helped build. In addition to being a high caliber musician, Darrell is also a contractor. He and other family members turned one of the family farm’s cattle pastures into a music venue and campground—specifically so they could have bluegrass festivals.
When the band took to the stage, people had set up their own chairs across the naturally sloping field in front of the stage area. Many broke out their winter gear and some used blankets to keep warm as the band worked out some of the kinks. Even though band spokesman for the evening, John Trew, said they were still getting warmed up, the songs they played were near flawless.
He thanked the audience for coming out that evening, knowing they missed such in-person concerts as much as the band did. He also thanked the Turnbull family for putting on the free concert.
“Than you so much. This is really awesome to get to do this for you,” Trew said. “We’re skipping a couple of tunes we haven’t played in a while,” he added as they warmed up to the audience.
The band launched into several songs from their albums. There was a donation box at the foot of the stage, as well as a rack of their CDs for purchase.
In all the promotions leading up to the concert, the Turnbulls made it clear that this was a family friendly concert. No alcohol was allowed. The audience was most appreciative of that fact, and several children played at the edges of the concert area.
Darrell started playing when he was just 11 years old, sometimes joining in with other big-name bands when he was older. Eventually, he started his own bluegrass band.
Yvonne Turnbull said their usual bluegrass festivals have been put on hold, but they are planning another concert for Friday, Sept. 24. Ticket prices have not been worked out yet, so she suggested keeping an eye on the Back Forty Bluegrass Festival Facebook page for more information.
The free concert, she said, was their way of giving back to the community and to allow people to get out and listen to some good, live bluegrass music.
