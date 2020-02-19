LOUISIANA – An evening of delicious food and outstanding musical entertainment will be held at Centenary United Methodist Church in Louisiana Saturday, Feb. 22. The church is located at 7th and South Carolina streets. Advance reservations are required.
The evening is titled “Our Spectacular River” and will feature such songs as “Deep River,” “Shall We Gather at the River” and other songs with a river theme. The musical part of the evening will begin at 7 p.m. in the sanctuary. Fifteen or more area musicians will be featured in “Joyful Noise.” Members are from all walks of life and they range from retirement age to high school.
The menu for the bountiful meal, which begins in the church’s annex at 5:30 p.m., includes caesar salad, crusty french bread, BBQ bacon-wrapped shrimp skewers, beef brisket sliders, Cajun chicken pasta, green beans, brown sugar glazed carrots, dark chocolate bourbon pecan pie, red velvet cake and banana pudding shooters.
To make reservations or for more information, call the church office at 573-754-4412.
