Performers at Raintree Arts Council’s annual Encore dinner and show April 9 at The Apple Shed in Clarksville pause during rehearsals. This year’s theme was “The Roaring Twenties.” The ensemble performed an opening medley that included “I’m Looking Over a Four-Leaf Clover,” “Tootsie,” “Side by Side” and “Happy Days Are Here Again.” Tunes from the 1920s featured individually or as a duo during the show were “Ain’t Misbehavin’” “All of Me,” “Putting on the Ritz,” “More Than You Know,” “I Wanna Be Loved By You,” “St. Louis Blues,” “What’ll I Do?” “Sweet Georgia Brown” and “Second Hand Rose.” Pictured, from left, are Nick Riggio, Judi Bruce, Beverly Cogar, Donna Grote, Debbie Ingram, Christy Cracchiolo and Tommy Wallace. More than 140 people attended the fund-raiser. Raintree will use proceeds for community arts programs. The organization is a non-profit multi-disciplinary group that receives partial financial assistance from the Missouri Arts Council, a state agency. Photo by Brent Engel
