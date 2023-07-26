Spirits were high Sunday afternoon as soon as Karen Arico welcomed a packed house to the 2023 Gospel Sing at the fairgrounds. She said she wasn’t sure how many years the Gospel Sing had been taking place, but people had gathered under a tent in that very spot before the current fairground building was constructed.

Arico said everyone there was surely glad they were inside an air-conditioned building instead of under a big tent. The Sunday service was a great lead into Fair Week.

Recommended for you