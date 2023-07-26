Spirits were high Sunday afternoon as soon as Karen Arico welcomed a packed house to the 2023 Gospel Sing at the fairgrounds. She said she wasn’t sure how many years the Gospel Sing had been taking place, but people had gathered under a tent in that very spot before the current fairground building was constructed.
Arico said everyone there was surely glad they were inside an air-conditioned building instead of under a big tent. The Sunday service was a great lead into Fair Week.
Her husband, Mayor Jim Arico, said they had put up every folding chair available. And still there were people standing along the back wall ready to sing.
The Gospel Sing was being put on by PACT—Prayer and Action in Christ Together—along with the help of the Ministerial Alliance.
Karen wanted to thank the Pike County Fair Board for allowing them to use the building at no cost. The event was free to attend, but there was a good-will offering made by the audience to the Hope Center and the Ministerial Alliance. Karen said it was a record-breaking donation. Also, several attendees brought canned goods and other food as donations. Emcee for the event was Pastor Mark West.
Shortly into the performances, thunder could be heard rumbling overhead. As the music lifted to the heavens the skies opened with life-affirming rain. Everyone took this as a true sign from God.
Most of the audience were moved to join in with the singers as they performed their songs.
Marion Branstetter told the audience that this was the first time he was singing after his wife, Jackie, passed earlier this year.
“I didn’t know if I could do it,” he said holding back his tears. “But here I am.”
His voice carried clear and strong as he found strength in the Lord to bring forth the words of praise in his song.
Musicians came from a variety of denominations and ranged in age from 7 years to more than 70. Those who shared their gift of music were Pastor Bill Hobbs, the White Rose Choir, Ava Adams (who used sign language), Gabriel Maier, Angela Maier, Charlotte Ingram, Heidi and Pastor Nathan Adams, Debbie Buchanan, Marion Branstetter, Karen Arico, Second Baptist Church Choir, Rachelle Branstetter, Penny Dixon, Brian & Angela Motley, Donna Grote, Jeannie Spires, Debbie Ingram, Letha Ingram, and Pastor Kelly Hardcastle.
Karen thanked the Second Baptist Church for bringing the audio equipment and operating it. She also thanked Kelly Hardcastle for bringing the electronic keyboard for others to use in their performances.
“Thank you most of all to Father God for the freedom to gather and worship Jesus,” Karen wrote on the PACT Facebook page after the event.
