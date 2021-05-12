By Stan Schwartz
BOWLING GREEN—The Wings and Wheels fly-in and car show scheduled for June 5 will be the first of an annual event made to draw attention to the growing community of Bowling Green.
Mark Bair is running point on making this a spectacular event for the people of this community and for others who might be thinking of making Bowling Green their home or base of business operations some day.
Bair, said he wants this to be a family event. He was out last week distributing event fliers. Recently, the city’s Chamber of Commerce held a ribbon-cutting ceremony at the Bowling Green airport to show the improvements made to the runway. Federal grant money was used to make the surface wider and stronger, using materials that require less maintenance.
Bair said he was also distributing the fliers to the people who show their classic cars at various events, so they can distribute them in their groups, as well. He added that he wants to do something similar to what is done at the fly-in event in Oshkosh, Wis., each year, but at the Bowling Green level.
“This has never been done at the airport before,” he said. Bair recently retired, and with a little more time on his hands, he decided to take on the responsibility of developing the Wings and Wheels event. For that effort, he was voted on the airport’s board.
“We want people to come in and see what we’ve done (with the airport),” he said. He is hoping flight trainers see the Bowling Green airport as a good port of call, and that people looking to buy and store their aircraft would want to do that here. The city’s board of aldermen have been looking at expanding the number of plane hangers at the airport for just this reason.
Bair said he was going out to circulate the fliers within a 50-mile radius of Bowling Green in order to draw more fly-ins during the event and to promote the airport as a good place for people to keep their planes.
On June 5, there will be a people mover available to give attendees a tour of the upgraded facilities. There will also be food vendors available and a barbecue during the day. Admission is free for this event, he noted. They are setting up a parking area for people driving out to the airport for the event, which will run from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
“I think there might even be an ice cream truck coming, too,” Bair said. “What we’d really like is for as many citizens of Bowling Green to come out to this event. This is their airport,” he added. “It’s part of Bowling Green—like the parks and pool.”
Bair said his nephew gave him his first flying lesson recently. At 68, Bair noted that he’s never too old to learn something new, and his nephew told him that if he’s going to be on the airport board, he should learn to fly.
In addition to the classic cars and airplanes, Bair said there would be clubs flying radio-controlled planes during the event.
He wanted to have drones, too, but the FAA restrictions would not allow them so close to the airport.
“If this works out well this year,” he said, “we would like to do some hot-air balloons during the event next year.”
Editor's note: In the print version of this story, the name was incorrect. It is Mark Bair who is handling the logistics of the Wings and Wheels event. We regret the error.
