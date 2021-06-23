‘A little song, a little dance, a little seltzer down yer pants’
CLARKSVILLE—After having to delay the production of their variety show since last November, this small but talented troupe of performers were finally able to take to the Apple Shed stage once more Saturday evening in a rousing act of vaudevillian proportions.
Mary Fournier, who sang and danced, but luckily didn’t spray seltzer down anyone’s pants, thanked the audience for coming out to cheer on The Changelings Theater Co. and for donating to Diva’s Wish Animal Shelter. Patrons could gain admittance to the show at a reduced cost if they donated some pet food for the shelter.
Because of the eight-month delay, she noted, it was one of the most rehearsed and then not rehearsed shows they’ve ever done. She thanked the Raintree Arts Council for all of their support.
“The point tonight is to have fun,” she added. “So, please feel free to sing or dance or whatever floats your boat.” Most of the audience was of an age that actually remembers what seltzer is and what it was used for. Visions of former comedic actor Milton Berle and a large bottle of seltzer probably played into getting some of the audience into their seats.
Fun is what Fournier asked of the audience, and fun is what they had.
Fournier also announced that they are bringing Shakespeare in the Park to Clarksville this fall.
She and her husband, Ricky, had been living in Dallas before moving to Clarksville. There, they worked for Dallas Shakespeare in the Park, and she noted, it was something they always wanted to do in their new home here in Missouri.
They are going to block off a portion of downtown at the intersection of 3rd and Howard streets.
“The audience will sit in the street and face the church,” Fournier said. “The play will be performed in front and all around you.” She was especially excited because they were bringing in performers from St. Louis for the production. “We even have an actor coming all the way up from Austin, Texas.” Mark your calendars for September, she added. Anyone with aspirations for the stage—or for behind the scenes—Fournier said, is welcome to join the group. “We are always looking for new members.”
And without further ado, the performances got under way.
Patrick Thayer started off the evening with a country song, “An American Dream.”
Clint Mullen, one of the owners of The Henny Penny in Bowling Green, made several appearances during the interludes. After his first charge across the state to shout “Y” with his arms raised, it didn’t take the audience long to figure out where he was going with his one-man Village People act. By the time he reached the third letter in the song, the audience was shouting out to help him along.
Fournier came back in full professor costume to test two competing theories about cats and buttered toast. Let’s just say it involved a staple gun and a bit of animal cruelty (No cats were actually harmed in the production of this skit). Luckily, the lights went out just in time.
Donna Grote brought her impressive voice and comedic timing to the stage.
Then Thayer returned to the stage for a duet. He played guitar and sang while Keith Dameron showed his impressive skill at playing the spoons.
Ricky Fournier and Donna Grote came out next to give the audience a large helping of fake news from 2020.
If anyone in the audience came hoping for a boozy lounge act, then Mary and Patrick did not disappoint. It looked like it was truly painful for Patrick to play his guitar off key, almost as much as it was for Mary to sing off key. When she turned away from the audience, they saw that her dress was tucked into her underwear, as she stumbled and knocked over the mic stand. Luckily, the resulting laughter drowned out a good portion of the song (No alcohol was used in the production of this skit).
Ricky returned to play the conga drums and then was accompanied by Patrick on guitar for another duet.
Donna and Ricky did another comic duet, and then the entire cast came out for a rousing rendition of “Redneck Mutha.” Joining them on stage for the final number was Clint’s sister, Beth.
It’s hard to imagine a better show, and for only $8. Plus, Mother Nature, delivered a free car wash and shower, via a torrential downpour, provided you brought your own vehicle soap and hair shampoo.
The audience stayed after the show to congratulate The Changelings for their performance and to enjoy some light refreshments.
