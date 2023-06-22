1973 Keystone Kops

50 years ago, during Bowling Green’s sesquicentennial, this group of ‘Keystone Kops’ made several ‘arrests’ throughout the celebration. The Bicentennial will take place June 27 – July1.

For safety reasons, the parade route during Bowling Green’s Bicentennial celebration has been altered slightly. It will start at the corner of Adams and 7th streets, beside the high school. Staging for the parade will take place on 7th Street and along the new entrance drive to the high school.

The parade will then proceed east on Adams Street and turn north onto S. Court Street. At the corner of Court and West Main, the southeast corner of the square, it will turn left onto West Main and go west to 7th Street and then turn left to head back to the high school.

Recommended for you