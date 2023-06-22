For safety reasons, the parade route during Bowling Green’s Bicentennial celebration has been altered slightly. It will start at the corner of Adams and 7th streets, beside the high school. Staging for the parade will take place on 7th Street and along the new entrance drive to the high school.
The parade will then proceed east on Adams Street and turn north onto S. Court Street. At the corner of Court and West Main, the southeast corner of the square, it will turn left onto West Main and go west to 7th Street and then turn left to head back to the high school.
The best places for viewing the parade will be on Court Street and West Main as it will allow observers to spread out and have plenty of shade and places for lawn chairs on this new rectangular parade route.
For safety and to keep our streets clean for the event, no candy will be thrown from any vehicle or float. Those parade vehicles that are distributing candy, will do so with walkers handing candy to observers on each side of their vehicle.
The parade route was changed because of the large turnout of vendors scheduled to set up around the square. This area will also be home to several games, the car show, and performances throughout the celebration.
The Bicentennial committee said it requests that those who come to observe the parade, not bunch up at the southeast corner of the square. It notes that there are plenty of excellent, cool places and more room for chairs to watch the parade either before or after this point.
“This also makes it easier for our police to help our large vehicles and floats make the turn through that junction,” said Don Hamilton. “Fun is the major consideration for this event, and this will be one special parade, as long as we are all safe,” he added.
Basye Kids Club Greeter
If your child age 5 – 11 and still wants to participate as a Basye Kids Club Greeter, contact us at 573-324-3000 to pick up a special free ribbon and button for your child to wear, while they are accompanying you—their parent or guardian—anytime you and your family are at the festival over the four days.
“We want you as a family to be comfortable and the kids to have fun safely participating,” he added. As long as the button supply last, they can be picked up from Hamilton’s office at S. Court Street, next to MeMe’s Pantry.
Other Contest and events
On Thursday evening there will be the art show, the dog show and the brothers of the brush beard show.
Anytime from Thursday June 22 through the beginning of the beard show itself on June 29, people may purchase a $3 Brothers of a Brush button and compete in the contest that sports three categories—longest beard, scroungeiest beard, and neatest beard division. “We are going to have a lot of laughs and fun, and remember the 1973 sesquicentennial contest,” Hamilton said. “Prizes will be rewarded. Wear you button and your beard proudly through the entire festival. We have a full schedule of all of the week’s events at Bicentennial website at bgmo200.com, on Facebook and KJFM is constantly announcing our agenda updates.
Any questions call Hamilton at 573-324-3000 or leave a message anytime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.