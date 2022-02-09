Pike County man part of effort to avoid Civil War
Editor’s note: Following is the final part of a story by contributing writer Brent Engel.
A Pike County judge who was part of a last-minute effort to avoid war offered a proposal, which followed his view that states should have greater power than the federal government.
Aylett Hawes Buckner, a descendent of George Washington, was part of the February 1861 Peace Convention. He was among five Missouri representatives chosen by state lawmakers.
The gathering drew media ridicule, first for meeting behind closed doors on opening day and then for what most newspapers viewed as a lack of urgency.
Delegates were “evidently under the impression that time and calm reflection are the best panaceas for the sick patient,” wrote the Alexandria Gazette.
The Washington Evening Star reported that “fervent prayer” for success was offered in local churches, even though people on both sides of the slavery issue seemed bent on “defeating all practicable plans of conciliation.”
Author Mark Tooley later called it “a desperate attempt to protect slavery and assuage Southern worries about Northern Republican encroachment on Southern political prerogatives.”
Some papers began to call the gathering “The Old Gentlemen’s Convention” because of the long list of elderly former officeholders.
Delegates spent almost three weeks wrangling over proposals, most of which in some manner would have allowed slavery to continue. On Feb. 24, President-elect Abraham Lincoln again made it clear he would not support extending slavery to new territories.
Two days later, Buckner offered an amendment. He voiced concerns about states’ rights and the danger of unlimited federal oversight.
His proposal ensured the feds would not have “power or authority to coerce or to make war directly or indirectly upon a state, on account of a failure to comply with its obligations.”
The motion failed, and on Feb. 27 delegates adopted seven recommendations that were sent to Congress for approval as a constitutional amendment. Slavery would be protected where it existed, but the proposal featured codicils that would have led to its eventual end.
The Missouri delegation voted against the plan and the U.S. Senate rejected it. The House refused to even consider the measure. Lincoln took office on March 4 and on April 12 the Civil War began when Confederates fired upon Fort Sumter in South Carolina.
Author Phineas Camp Headley wrote that Buckner “held no public position” during the conflict. Buckner moved to St. Charles in 1862 to oversee a tobacco operation and other business interests, and later became a resident of Mexico, Mo.
In 1872, Buckner was a Missouri delegate to the Democrat National Convention, which nominated newspaper publisher Horace Greeley and Missouri Gov. Benjamin Gratz Brown for president and vice president, respectively. They were trounced by the Republican ticket of Union war hero Ulysses S. Grant of Illinois and Massachusetts U.S. Sen. Henry Wilson.
That same year, Buckner was elected to Congress. The country was headed for a financial crisis that would last six years, and Buckner fought for reduced taxes.
As with many lawmakers of the era, Buckner probably would be viewed today as a racist. Some of his comments definitely qualified. However, a look at the record indicates his opposition to the 1875 Civil Rights Act was more practical than problematic.
Buckner argued that the 13th, 14th and 15th Amendments to the Constitution voided need for new legislation concerning African-American rights.
“If he is not the equal of any other man before the law, in what does his inequality consist?” he asked on the floor of the House. He said it was “not civil rights but social rights that (the measure) seeks to enforce and protect.”
Buckner also raised concerns about inclusiveness, saying the bill specifically targeted one race. In a speech the same day, African-American Congressman Robert Brown Elliott of South Carolina noted that the legislation would “determine the civil status, not only of the Negro, but of any other class of citizens who may feel themselves discriminated against.” It eventually was approved by a vote of 162 to 99.
Even in troublesome moments, Buckner could be philosophical, as when he said that the “accumulations of a lifetime disappear like snow before a summer’s sun, and the millionaire of today is the bankrupt of tomorrow.”
Buckner did not seek re-election in 1884 and retired. He died at 77 in Mexico, Mo., on Feb. 5, 1894, and is buried there.
