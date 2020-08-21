BOWLING GREEN—It may have been delayed by two weeks, but that didn’t seem to dowse the enthusiasm for the truck and tractor pull at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
Without the fair going on, the competitors were allowed to fill the fairgrounds with their trucks and trailers. At one point, it was almost as though there were more competitors than spectators. But then, the stands continued to fill, and as the sun dropped below the tree line at the west end of the track, the grounds crew finished smoothing and leveling the two tracks.
That’s when the two sleds were moved into place and the competitors lined up to pull onto the track and test their powerful machines against the weight of the sleds.
A shout from the stands altered track officials that there was no U.S. flag on the pole next to the announcer’s stand. One of the sleds, carrying a flag was quickly brought forward for the National Anthem.
Then it was time to bring the thunder. Up first were the Street Stock Gas tractors.
Results of the Aug. 14 Bowling Green Missouri Fair Pull were:
Street Stock Gas
1. Les Arms 321.23’
2. John Hudson 311.25’
3. Kale Bethel 304.10’
4. Chris Mohrlock 301.01’
5. Daniel Chick 296.40’
6. Candace Root 290.73’
7. Trey Gibson 282.17’
8. Brad George 281.10’
9. Brent Wiesehan 280.70’
10. Cody Strobel 261.74’
11. Jesse Miller 233.73’
Hot Stock Small Block Gas
1. Trey Gibson 291.65’
2. Rod Shryock 286.50’
3. Chris Mohrlock 281.46’
4. Brent Wiesehan 255.64’
5. Kent Strobel 231.49’
6. Damon Hoener 150’
7. Jake Crocker 304.64’ Ex
Hot Stock Gas
1. Matt Arms 336.02’
2. Dustin Terry 328.66’
3. Dale Oberlag 316.63’
4. Hannah Pehle 294.48’
5. Kenny Nelson 270.56’
6. Daniel Chick 250.50’
7. Steve Eggert 178.40’
8. Mike Dalton 34.15’
Pro-Street Gas
1. Lester Arms 345.20’
2. Scott Buchanan 339.88’
3. Jason Betz 331.77’
4. Dwight Terry 324.37’
5. Adam Taylor 316.37’
6. Phillip Culdwell Broke
Open Gas
1. Jamie Felgar 342.92’
2. Travis Smith 329.64’
3. Doug Huls 321.43’
4. Adam Pike 321.13’
5. Marc Huls 316.82’
6. Phillip Culdwell 309.73’
7. Ryan Freeman 294.33’
8. Larry Freeman Broke
Street Stock Diesel
1. Chris Ludwig 331.21’
2. Storm Campbell 322.24’
3. Kenny Johnley 314.74’
4. Jay Hurd 314.14’
5. Aaron Speer 312.97’
6. Mitchell Ruder 309.93’
7. Dustin McCleanning 308.06’
8. Clete Miller 307.85’
9. Kurtis Heffner 294.38’
10. Brandon Morris 286.83’
11. Eddie Heffner 285’
12. Nathan Buchmier 279.63’
13. Jed Niemeyer 277.30’
14. Allen Foster 273.25’
15. Rubin Foster 229.12’
16. Sheldon Niekamp 302.74’Ex
17. Conner Light 243.96’Ex
Work Stock
Diesel
1. Todd Crane 328.42’
2. Austin Ascheman 294.22’
3. Jeff McCord 292.55’
4. Sheldon Niekamp 277.55’
5. Seth Graver 265.09’
2.6 Smooth Bore Diesel
1. Less Stiltz 309.63’
2. Tanner Williams 306.93’
3. Drew Declerck 63.06’
Unlimited Diesel
1. Robert Dempsey 297.96’
2. Cory Rowlings 102.63’
Open Diesel
1. Todd Crane 271.86’
