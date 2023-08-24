Bowling Green Park Board brings country music to the park
It was just cool enough under the large trees in front of the stage in Bowling Green’s big park Saturday for a night of good country music.
The band, “A Side of Country,” with the lead Darin Epperson was set up and ready to go at 7 p.m.
Mayor Jim Arico said he had been trying for a while to get this band to come and play at one of the Music in the Park events. He said he was glad they were able to make it this time.
There were a couple of dozen people already set up with their chairs on the basketball court when the band started to play.
And during the first set more and more people came into the park with chairs and blankets, ready for some good music.
“Good evening,” said Donny Roberts. “We’re A Side of Country, and we’re here to have a good time.” He asked if anyone in the audience was celebrating a birthday or an anniversary. The band wanted to take the time to acknowledge those milestones.
“Or even, upcoming divorces,” he added. “We like to cover all the bases.”
The band took the audience down memory lane with some old tunes, interspersed with some more modern country music. They started out with “I’m just lonesome for you.”
All they had to contend with were thousands of cicadas filling the air with insect sounds. Playing with Roberts and Epperson were Sam Elliott, Tiffany Finnegan, and Tra Hudson.
A nice breeze came through the trees making the evening even more enjoyable.
Having such a talented band providing a concert free to the public is what the Parks and Recreation Board strives for when putting on musical programs throughout the summer. It’s a way to draw more people into the city’s park and create a greater sense of community.
