Pike’s Offroad filled quickly last week as thousands traveled to the large offroad site for the Missouri Mudders Summer Slam.
Josh Carmon, who emcees the races, said they were expecting in excess of 2,500 people for the Summer Slam. They were offering more than $34,000 in prize money over several different races.
A new battle course was added for this event. It took weeks to build the new course, dubbed Big Knockout Races, sponsored by Jim Trenary Motorsports. Two racing lanes were carved out of one of the big fields, which meant competitors would be racing head-to-head instead of against another’s time.
Because of this racing element, the course proved extremely popular as the audience lined the course with their offroad vehicles. Some brought quick shade pop-up canopies to block the intense sun. Others cooled their whistles with ice cold beverages.
Robert Burns, one of the park’s co-owners, said he was looking forward to seeing the races on this new course.
Even though it was a straightaway, the course had several obstacles drivers would have to negotiate, as well as a tight turnaround bowl cut into the far side of each lane before the driver had to make the return trip to the finish line.
The big tree trunks and half-buried tires did little to slow some of the racers. What proved most difficult for the powerful offroad machines was a line of broken concrete slabs. Although the machines could get over this obstacle, many competitors learned the hard way that hitting them too fast would flatten their tires.
The tight turn at the far end of the course also proved challenging. Depending on how fast the drivers made it to that turn would determine how fast they could get back out of that bowl. Some came in so fast that they went over the back end. A few overturned as they came around.
The string pennants lining the course gave some drivers pause. Breaking this line could cause a disqualification. With $5,000 on the line, many of the competitors pushed their vehicles to the limit.
Even if a driver was in the lead at the turn, if was possible for the other driver to catch up and overtake the leader if he or she could corner well.
This brought loud cheers from the audience all along the course as the intense competition heated up.
As with the last Missouri Mudders event, the dry weather made the area extremely dusty, despite the intense efforts of the grounds crew who were continually spraying water over the racecourses and the main roads through the center of the park.
The Missouri Mudders merchandise canopy saw good business throughout the weekend event.
No everyone was happy during the event. One person admonished some of the other attendees for not taking the time to make sure their trash made it inside a trash receptacle.
After every event, the Burns family and their crew spend countless hours cleaning up the park so that it would be ready for the next event.
And some of the neighbors were not happy either. One posted that the noise from the offroad park had not abated by 11 p.m.
Everyone who enters the park must sign a waiver and is given the rules-of-the road. Unlicensed vehicles are not allowed to travel on county roads. The park boasts many trails that allow drivers to get to all the venues without going out of the park’s boundaries. Occasionally, they might have to cross over a county road, but don’t have travel along it.
Sponsors for this event were Lou Fusz Motorsports, Jim Trenary Motorsports, Haden’s Motorsports, Offroad Armor, Stahlman Powersports, YHOG (Your Whole Goal), Super ATV, Kemimoto, Bluff City Metal Recycling, CDR Motorsports, Sappington Pro Outdoors, Dixie and BabyGabss, Fuhrman’s Grill and Chill, LaCrosse Lumber, Mid America Auto and Towing, Crest Industries, Shelter Insurance, Ligon’s Flooring, Humphreys Land Buying, Woods Smoked Meats, CMC Distributing, Clean Uniform Co., Altorfer CAT, Frank N Stan Performance, Huston Sign and Graphix, DooLittle Trailer, Midwest Veneer Co., Braven Tires, and Ol Bud’s Podcast/Turpin’s Waterproofing.
CORRECTION: In an earlier article, it was stated that Pike’s Offroad was started in 2019. That was incorrect. The off-road business started in 2021. Also, in that article it was noted that the park has 180 acres. It is actually 880 acres. We regret these mistakes were made.
