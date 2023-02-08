Windy. A mix of rain and snow showers in the morning will give way to clearing in the afternoon. High near 45F. Winds WNW at 20 to 30 mph. Chance of rain 40%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
Tonight
Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 26F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph.
Musical brings to life the struggles of women in the workplace
It was more than 40 years ago when the movie “9 to 5” made its debut. It depicted the inequality women faced when they entered the workforce. Since that time, the movie was turned into a Broadway musical, and even though there have been strides toward smashing that corporate glass ceiling, inequalities still exist.
The Raintree Arts Council brought “9 to 5, The Musical” to life at the Apple Shed Theater Saturday night through a special arrangement with Music Theater International. The music and lyrics were by Dolly Parton, who starred in the 1980s movie along with Jane Fonda and Lilly Tomlin. The Changlings were supposed to perform this show last year, but licensing issues forced a delay.
The cast and crew brought the ’80s back to life during the production. The tunes were well performed by the exceptional cast. A lot went into bringing this show to the small stage. Even though it was opening night, it was obvious everyone had rehearsed enough to make the production nearly flawless.
Colleen Lilley played the part of Doralee, the personal secretary to the lecherous Mr. Hart, who was played by Kevin Hester. Both were standouts in this production, as were Donna Lark Grote, who played Judy, and Angela Maier, who played Violet. All four are exceptional singers.
The three female coworkers fantasize about getting rid of Mr. Hart, who has little on his mind except trying to bed Doralee and keeping the women in the typing pool in their place. Through a series of events, the women believe they have accidentally killed Mr. Hart and end up keeping him tied up at his home to prevent him from turning them in to the police while they dig up dirt on his business practices.
It’s during this time that they implement a lot of office reforms that improve the company’s productivity by more than 20%. The cast and crew pay homage to the movie’s three leading characters by putting a photo of Fonda, Tomlin and Parton on one of the office desks.
The trio are almost undone by office busybody, Roz, played by Cathy Schultte, who has a not-so-secret crush on Mr. Hart. They devise a way to get Roz out of the office long enough to figure out how to get themselves out of trouble.
It’s a small cast, and because of this, some of the players performed multiple roles. Mary Lang Fournier, played Mrs. Hart and the office lush, Margaret. Gabriel Maier played Bob Enright, Mr. Tinsworthy, the office dude and Ricky Rat.
Clint Mullen played Joe, Violet’s often-rejected suitor. And Caramia Harrelson played Maria, who gets fired for talking about salaries, a company no-no.
If you’re interested in a rollicking good time with some really well performed tunes, the ensemble will be on stage again this Saturday at 7 p.m. and Sunday at 2 p.m. at the Apple Shed Theater. Tickets are $15 general admission and $10 for seniors. Tickets are available at the door or you call 817-300-9796 for more information.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.