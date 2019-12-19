LOUISIANA – When Ronnie Stoops wrote the refrain for a song about his hometown, he didn’t realize that the old Champ Clark Bridge was not long for this world — and how prescient his lyrics would prove to be.
“The old bridge is gone now, but the town still gleams,” his lyrics read.
The song, “This Will Always Be Our Town,” and an associated music video, a joint project of Stoops, a guitarist, and Kathryn Shipley, a vocalist and fellow Louisiana native, was released last week.
It came out of a suggestion of a collaboration by Stoops’s wife, Stacey, Shipley remembered, after the two performed at the Josie Awards in Nashville.
Shipley described the result of their collaboration as a “modern country song with a hint of rock.”
The process of writing the song, Stoops said, started during a break working on other music.
“I started playing these cords and I thought ‘this could be a country song’.” Stoops said.
The process of matching a subject and then words to that music was challenging — Stoops said he experienced “writer’s block.” But he found a way to break through it.
“I prayed about it that morning — then I went downstairs and wrote the rest of the song,” Stoops said “It really came from God. All of it does, but that was like a billboard sign.”
The video, produced by Dylan Hetelle and Pendilton Whaley of Peak Media and story-boarded by Shipley, shows Stoops and Shipley revisiting familiar scenes in Louisiana: the schools, churches and vistas that define the town and their young lives in it. In parts of the video young stand-ins for the duo walk where they once walked.
A visit to the school buildings they attended — at one point accompanied by their high school principal Don Giltner — was especially impactful.
“It was a huge flashback when we walked into the old part where we used to go up and down the hallways to each class. It was, like, wow,” Stoops said.
“It was humbling to come back home and get to do stuff like that, and it makes you want to come back home even more,” Shipley said.
In drawing up the lyrics, Stoops said he was inspired by the view of the town from the window of his car as he drove through.
“I was reminiscing on what a thriving town it used to be, and how sad I am about how it is now: all the buildings and all the architecture that’s so neat, and a lot of its going away.”
But the lyrics don’t settle on the town’s difficulties: ultimately, Stoops said he hoped to convey a message of endurance and hope.
“When I was writing it, I tried to bring light to what it looks like now, but also to bring hope to the song and the people in town,” Stoops added. “Not write just about all the negative things but make something positive about it as well.”
“The lyrics are trying to talk about living in a small town,” Shipley said. “Just because a town has lost some of the things it used to be like when you were younger, its still alive.”
The video can be found online at http://bit.ly/LPJShipley and is for sale through major online music retailers.
