Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and the city’s Parks Department work together to combine parade and trail of lights
With the success of last year’s Trail of Lights, the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce and the Bowling Green Parks Department came together this year in an effort to expand the event, starting with a Lighted Christmas Parade through town, culminating with the lighting of the displays in the park.
Various businesses had been setting up light displays in the big city park throughout the week, prepping for the Friday evening Small Town Christmas Festival. Friday evening, as the sun was setting, groups arrived at Bowling Green High School’s parking lot in preparation for the Lighted Christmas Parade. From fire trucks to homemade floats the creativity of those involved made for some spectacular moving displays of lights. As one group put their float together, they lamented that the gingerbread house they had built, had been blown away by the high winds during the day. Another group worked furiously to get their generator started, but in the end, had to quickly go out and buy another one. The amount of effort and ingenuity they had put into their float deserved no less. In fact, the group, Boots Percheron Farms won the Best Looking Float Contest. A combination of lights, music and building creativity made them the clear winner.
That’s not to say others didn’t have an eye for the Christmas season. There were even a few Grinch-themed floats and one muscle car that literally glowed Grinch green, inside and out. And not to mention the float with a real-live Max the dog.
Families lined the streets in the chilly wind, anticipating this new tradition for Bowling Green. Sirens, songs and singing made the night complete. Once the parade was done, those street side spectators made their way to the park to join those who were already taking advantage of the trail of lights. The Bowling Green School Choir started off the event in the park with Christmas carols. Soon, Santa was in his workshop waiting for the children, as dozens of people strolled the path to look at all the displays erected by area businesses, churches and individuals.
Chamber of Commerce Executive Director Sarrah Gigous said she was so pleased with the turn out of people participating in the parade and in trail of lights. She was also impressed with the number of people who came out on such a cold, windy night to enjoy the various programs.
Park Event Coordinator Dena Conners said between 15 and 20 displays were set up in the park. There were also two food vendors, Garden of Eatin’ and Spring Hollow Coffee, available in the small parking area, and carriage rides were available for $5. The trail of lights displays will stay in place until after Christmas.
Conners had to turn off one display of inflatable characters because of the wind. Once things calmed down, she said she would get it up and running again. Some of the displays, she noted, were not quite done because of people getting ill.
But it was Santa who was the biggest draw. Shortly after arrival, there was a long line of eager children waiting to tell Santa what they want for Christmas.
Gigous said the parade would have been larger, unfortunately several people cancelled at the last minute because of illness. Even so, she said, “We were not expecting it to be this big.” She add that she and Conners had put their heads together to coordinate the two events.
