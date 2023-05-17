A long line of vendors were situated along the sidewalks of Georgia Street on Saturday to participate in the Second Annual Bluegrass Pickers Festival. Beginning at 9 a.m., vendors were cooking food and selling products to patrons who wandered up and down the historic stretch of downtown. Music started early but was abruptly halted because of the incoming rain.
Just before noon, the band Russo & Co. set up their equipment inside the Arcade to escape the bad weather. As they began to play their first song, droves of people hurried in out of the pouring rain.
Meanwhile across the street, festivalgoers were also taking advantage of the rain to visit the Louisiana Area Historical Museum. Renee Phillips, who was visiting from Illinois, said that she and her son, Tristen, were really enjoying the exhibits.
“We love the exhibits here in the museum,” said Phillips. “I have been up and down the street but had bot noticed it here until attending the festival today. We are glad that we came in,” she added.
After about an hour of rainy conditions, vendors were able to uncover their products in the hopes that customers would return again. As the sun came back out, so did the patrons from the various open businesses along the street. Jodie Ries, who organized the event, said that there were a lot of vendors this year.
“We have a total of 75 vendors this year,” said Ries. “We are happy to see all of the activity here on Georgia Street again. It has been a good day apart from the rain, but the vendors are going to continue to sell their products after it quits,” she added.
Ries said that all the proceeds from the event go toward setting it up and paying for musicians, games and other activities. In addition to the bands that were scheduled to play throughout the day, there was also a petting zoo and other activities for the children throughout the day. Vendors were scheduled to close down their stands at 3:30 p.m.
