A long line of vendors were situated along the sidewalks of Georgia Street on Saturday to participate in the Second Annual Bluegrass Pickers Festival. Beginning at 9 a.m., vendors were cooking food and selling products to patrons who wandered up and down the historic stretch of downtown. Music started early but was abruptly halted because of the incoming rain.

Just before noon, the band Russo & Co. set up their equipment inside the Arcade to escape the bad weather. As they began to play their first song, droves of people hurried in out of the pouring rain.

