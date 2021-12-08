Trail of lights paves way for an evening of celebration
As the sun dipped below the horizon, the lights from all the displays along the path in Bowling Green’s big park began to come on. As colorful and creative as the displays were, the large crowd gathering at the park were there for more than just the lights.
Santa Claus was coming to down, and the children were bouncing in anticipation of his arrival. Even though the day had boasted warm temperatures, the evening brought a chill wind, but few minded it. And there to give a little warmth was Karen’s Catering, offering hot chocolate. Karen Leverenz and her helper, Ellen Orf were handing out cup after cup to the people showing up to see Santa.
Mary Vallie, with the park board, said she was impressed with the size of the crowd that showed up Friday evening for the event.
“This is going to be a good event,” she said. She also thought it was nice that Karen’s Catering had donated the hot chocolate for the event.
She also noted that the Bowling Green Fire Department had come with freshly made popcorn to give out as well.
Fire Chief Adam Mitalovich said he and his crew were a little tired. They had been up since 3 a.m. They helped the Eolia Community Fire Protection District firefighters fight a fire west of Eolia along units from other departments. At least one of the buildings at the American Botanicals site was destroyed. The two departments also had to do pump tests later that morning to make sure their equipment is functioning properly.
While everyone was waiting, Mayor Jim Arico got a group of children to join him in singing a Christmas carol.
It wasn’t long before jingle bells could be heard coming down Adams Street. A lighted, horse-drawn carriage carrying Santa Claus pulled up to the newly constructed stage enclosure where a chair was waiting. As soon as Santa was seated, the children in line got to visit with him and tell him what they wanted for Christmas. They were also allowed to pick a toy from the large tubs Santa had brought with him.
While Santa chatted with the children, the horse-drawn carriage was available to give rides at the east end of the park. The driver, Gretchen Marx-Good was there with her husband, Tom. They own Skyway Farms in Elsberry, Mo. They offer their farm and services for weddings and other events, through their company All Event Venue LLC. You can find them on Facebook at Skyway All Event Venue.
“We do weddings and camps,” Gretchen said. “We’ve been here about three years,” she added. “It was my grandfather’s place.”
Their horse, Violet, is a retired Amish farm animal.
“She’s been doing carriage rides for our weddings and events,” she said. Their carriage is about nine years old and was originally made in right here in Bowling Green.
Park Event Coordinator Dena Conners said she was pleased with the turnout. This is the first year the Bowing Green Parks Department has tried the Trail of Lights and having Santa come out to visit with the children.
The Trail of Lights will run until New Year’s Day. The lights will come on at 5:30 p.m. each evening and are timed to go off at 10 p.m.
