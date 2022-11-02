They started lining up early—costumed superheroes, witches, dinosaurs and a host of scary ghosts and goblins. Nearly an hour into the start of the trick or treat event, the line at the east end of the park extended back around the bend by the benches donated and placed by the Bowling Green Rotary Club.
The park was filled with children and their families. Park Event Coordinator Dena Conners said she was more than pleased with the turnout.
Dressed as Glenda, the good witch of the North, Conners said, “Holy cow. We’ve had to tell them to watch the candy.” Many of the business, companies and churches that came to participate and hand out candy were told to expect between 300 and 500 children. At least 39 groups showed up setting up some pretty elaborate displays, and most of those handing out the candy were dressed in costume, as well. Crowd estimates were between 930 and 1,000 children.
“Some people are already running out,” she added. The last few years, along with COVID-19 social distancing protocols and the weather not cooperating, crowd size was a lot smaller. With the weather being so nice and a big push by the Parks Department to promote the event, brought out the crowds.
The event expanded a bit, too. Conners added food vendors this year along with the Pike County Sheriff’s Office and Bowling Green Police Department participating with loads of candy and good will.
“The variety of foods is great,” Conners said. “And we tried to spread people out more this year, too.”
In addition to the groups handing out candy, the Parks Department received donations from Jane Gartman, Dempsey Car Wash, Dollar Tree and Hannibal Regional Hospital.
The food vendors included Merna’s Kitchen, Lemon Squeezers, Missies Food and Drinks, and Spring Hollow Coffee.
There were pirate ships, graveyards, and the Bowling Green Public Library was brewing up some book magic.
Supporting this year’s event by handing out treats were Bowling Green Veterinary Clinic, Boland Chevy, People’s First Band, Mid-America Towing, PEO, PCMH, The Henny Penny, Forever Primitives, Bowling Green Fire Department, Pike County Sheriff’s Office, Cowboy Church, Geeky Hillbilly Computer Repair, New Hartford Church, Head Start, Bowling Green Library, Dollar Tree, Susan Fry Real Estate, Ann Layne Boutique, Kustom Works, All American Septic, Bibb-Veach Funeral Homes & Crematory, Alliance Water, PAT, VFW, Roger’s Barber Shop, PCMH Ambulance, Gypsy Soul Salon and Boutique, Williamson Property, Bowling Green Police Department, Huckstep Tree Service, Big C’s Sporting Goods, NECAC, Bowling Green Medical Group, CYSHCNP, FastLane, Second Baptist Church, FCCLA, Indian Creek Baptist Church, and It’s a Beautiful You Studio.
Decorating
Contest Winners
First place—Ann Layne Boutique for Candy Land; Second place—Gypsy Soul Salon for Chicken Coop Farm; Third place—Bowling Green Veterinary Clinic.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.