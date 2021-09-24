Antique boat show brings lookers and buyers
PITTSFIELD, Ill.—Even though the Two Rivers Marina has a Pittsfield, Ill., address it sits much closer to Louisiana, Mo., than it does Pittsfield.
About two years ago, the marina came under new ownership, and since then, the new owners, which include Cindy Blaylock, her sisters and father, have been working to upgrade the facilities, as well as bring back some of the more fun events from year’s past.
Last Saturday, the marina hosted its 2nd Annual Antique Boat Show, under the new owners.
There were a smaller number of boats lining the parking area this year, but that was because more of them were in the water this time. Thirty mph winds last year kept most of the boats on dry land. The hot, hazy day, Saturday, made cruising the river a much more appealing venture.
Up on shore, Vern Clanton and Larry Chatfield had set up a sunshade and put out several tubs of boat parts. They also had two boats that they were willing to part with for a price. The two men, out of Springfield, Ill., enjoy traveling to the various boat shows to see what others have done with their boats and to sell some of their excess gear and boats.
“I used to have eight or nine boats,” Chatfield said. “Now it’s just four or five. But you get old and you don’t need them. You can’t use them all.” That’s why they were willing to sell the boats they brought. One was a 1961 Shell Lake, originally manufactured in Florida.
Clanton said he believes the brand was bought out by a more popular boat manufacturer in 1962. He bought it last year with an old 6 horsepower motor on it. But he exchanged it with a 25 horsepower Johnson motor.
“I was surprised,” he said. “That thing pulled this at almost 31 mph. So, it must have a pretty slick hull.”
The two also had a jon boat for sale. Chatfield said it could do about 28 mph on the water.
The two men started talking about the parts they had and those they couldn’t use anymore, and talked about the dozen or show other antique boats there for the show.
Lou and Tom Lenkman were back again this year from Grafton, Ill. They moor their boat in St. Charles, a 62-mile journey up the Mississippi to the Two Rivers Marina, to be part of the antique boat show. Their 1953 Chris Craft cabin cruiser called the Willpower, had been rescued by them 19 years ago.
The bow, the Willpower sported a Two Rivers Marina harbor flag, known as a burgee. Tom said, years ago, boats would put out the flags to show others where they came from. He’s been collecting the flags for years, and he added, he may have one of the only Two Rivers flags left.
“At one time it was mandatory that every marina have its own specific design,” Tom said. “A lot of marinas still offer them. If I’m going to a specific marina, I’ll put that burgee on. They haven’t offered one here for 20 years.”
Last year, the couple had new engines installed and copper hull plating added. This year, Lou said, they put in a new transom and swim platform on the back of the boat.
Marina Manager Laurell Hamilton, said they are thinking about bringing back the marina’s burgee, and may be ordering some fairly soon.
Todd Young, the owner of a 1954, 15-foot, Raveau “Bomb” with twin-Mercury outboards, came back for the boat show along with his brother-in-law, Robb Ebbing. They put their boats in the water and were giving rides to interested people.
Lou said, “All these guys work on their own boats and create the magnificence you see here,” as she pointed out the line of antique boats tied up to the dock. Most were made of wood from the early 1950s.
Hamilton said she continues to try and increase the size of the boat show each year. She’s reaching out to some of the area boat clubs to plan on doing something spectacular next year.
