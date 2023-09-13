As the heat of the day slowly baked off at Louisiana’s Riverfront Park on Labor Day, hundreds gathered, filling every nook and cranny along a sloping portion of the park for a free circus performance being put on by Flotsam!
Anchored just a few feet off shore was a barge that was often compared to the Beverly Hillbilly’s old truck by the audience members. It looked as though it had been pieced together (in fact it was) and then put on the water as the stage for a group of eclectic performers who have circus blood in their veins.
According to the troupe’s Facebook page, “Flotsam! is a troupe of musicians, circus performers and puppeteers traveling on a handmade ramshackle raft, giving free performances in towns along the way. During the tour, the raft is our mode of transit, our home, and our stage. In 2019 thousands came to see us perform as we toured on Oregon’s Willamette River from Corvallis to Portland. We followed this with tours of the waterways around Seattle in 2021, and the Sacramento River and San Francisco Bay in 2022. This summer we are back on the water with our biggest tour yet, six weeks on the Mississippi River from the Twin Cities to St. Louis!”
Louisiana became one of those stops after they stopped for a show in Hannibal. The group survives on donations. Even if one didn’t have cash on hand to donate, one of the performers was walking through the crowd with a QR code on her back that linked to their Venmo account.
Flotsam has two meanings: things that have been washed up by the sea and people or things that have been rejected and deemed worthless.
To the people along the shore on Labor Day, the troupe was anything but worthless. They plied their trade with great enthusiasm.
Spokesman/emcee for the show, Jason Webley, introduced the audience to what they were about to experience—a floating circus show filled with music and magic. He hales from Everett, Wash., and began a street performer. All the performers have extensive backgrounds in live performing here in the U.S. and around the world.
This is there fourth tour. Webley said their dream all along has been to their boat to big American rivers and do weeks-long tours.
“About a month ago,” he said, “this boat was sitting outside of my house in Seattle. We took it apart into about 100 pieces, drove it up to the Twin Cities (Minneapolis/St. Paul, Minn.) and over the last month we’ve been traveling from town to town doing our show for people in almost every town along the way.”
They had planned on finishing this tour in St. Louis by the following week.
“It’s a big, crazy project,” he said to big applause from the audience. He had scouted out performance locations earlier in the summer.
He said, he didn’t think it was ever going to happen.
“That’s why it’s amazing to be here now,” he added. “We bring the boat and we bring the show, but it wouldn’t happen without you guys being here. So, we really appreciate it.”
The audience found places to sit along walls and on the grass. Most brought their own folding chairs.
“It was everything I hoped for and more,” said Mary Fournier. And she knows about performing. As vice president of the Raintree Arts Council, Mary helps to put on shows and musical performances with their acting troupe, The Changelings, at the Apple Shed in Clarksville. She and her husband, Ricky, were instrumental in bringing Shakespeare in the Park to Clarksville.
“It was so fun,” she added. “I wanted to run away and join that circus.”
There’s a lot of history of performers traveling along the Mississippi River, she said. Mark Twain wrote about the people who stopped in Hannibal.
“I think it’s great,” Mary said. When she and Ricky lived in a little town just outside of Frankfurt, Germany, circuses would come through all the time. One of her favorites was a similar rag-tag group.
“In the middle of the afternoon, they walked through town with a camel and a trumpet,” she said.
She was enthralled with the two female acrobatic performers.
By the end of the show, she said, she felt as though everyone in the audience was in love with what this troupe brought to their shoreline.
At the end, she said, everyone she spoke with had been won over by Flotsam!
She will have a variety show the Saturday after Thanksgiving, and come next February, they will be doing a massive production of “Willy Wonka.”
“We’ll have about 20 cast members for that show involved,” she said. “This one is going to be a lot of fun.”
