As the heat of the day slowly baked off at Louisiana’s Riverfront Park on Labor Day, hundreds gathered, filling every nook and cranny along a sloping portion of the park for a free circus performance being put on by Flotsam!

Anchored just a few feet off shore was a barge that was often compared to the Beverly Hillbilly’s old truck by the audience members. It looked as though it had been pieced together (in fact it was) and then put on the water as the stage for a group of eclectic performers who have circus blood in their veins.

