PERRY, MO. – Come set sail with the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers and the Mark Twain Lake Sailing Association for a day of pirate fun on Saturday Sept. 21, 2019 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center on Mark Twain Lake.
The Salt River Pirates will return to host a series of high seas activities. Children will have a chance to play pirate games, take pirate photos, and walk the plank.
Inspiring pirates of all ages are invited and encouraged to attend in their own pirate costumes.
For questions or for more information contact the M.W. Boudreaux Memorial Visitor Center at 573-565-2112, or at marktwaininfo@usace.army.mil or stopping in between 9 a.m. and 5 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.