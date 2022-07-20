Pre-events start this Saturday
By Stan Schwartz
Even though the Pike County Fair doesn’t officially start until next Tuesday, there are events taking place at the fairgrounds starting this Sunday.
There will be a Gospel Sing starting at 3 p.m., hosted by Prayer and Action in Christ in the main building. Everyone is invited to join in this musical celebration. An offering will be taken to benefit the Hope Center of Pike County.
Members of the Pike County Fair Board have been working hard to get the fairgrounds ready for this year’s fair. They usually meet once a week at the fairgrounds to go over what needs to be done and then get to work. The week before the fair starts, they are out there every night, putting in the hours, so that everything goes smoothly during the actual fair.
Board members this year are: 2022 OFFICERS—Bryan Dempsey – president; Christy Dempsey - vice-president; Felicia Gamm – secretary; Barbie Gamm – treasurer.
BOARD MEMBERS: Roy Behlmann, Billie Jo Betts, Kent Betts, Cody Breshears, Mona Brown, Rob Brown, Robert Brown, Mike Chidster, Jason Davis, Noah Gamm, Steve Gamm, Tim Gamm, Charles Hopke, Jim Huckstep, Sherry McCarty, Clete Miller, Bev Orf, Frosty Pettey, Judy Ray, Keith Scherder, Sandy Wilhoit, Tony Windmiller.
ASSOCIATE BOARD MEMBERS: Bill Allen, Dawn Bell, Frank Berlin, Jason Betz, Brad Dempsey, Cody Dempsey, Danielle Dempsey, Marianne Everhart, Tracy Foster, Jeff Givens, Matt Graves, Doug Grote*, Darin Hager, Jay Hurd, Tim Kirkman, Kim Luebrecht, Travis McGruder, Jennifer Miller, Jama Mix, Michelle Nutt, Shannon Reese, Ethan Riley, Tina Roach, James Saucier, Brad Sparks, Steven Sparksl. HONORARY BOARD MEMBERS: Curtis Alderson, Richard Branstetter, Jerry Cox, Robert Dempsey, Elaine Deters, Bess Gamm, John Kallash, Sandy Korte, Vernon Korte, Ray Lawson*, William Mallory*, John McIlroy, Jr., Mary Millan, Nolan Miller*, Ed Potter *, Milford Shepherd, Charlie Shotton, Carol Tolbert, Karen West. *Deceased
For more information on the fair, see the B section.
