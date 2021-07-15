Just a few weeks to go before the fun begins
BOWLING GREEN—Last year, Pike County was just about the only county in Missouri that held a fair because of the guidelines on social distancing brought on by the pandemic.
Rain nearly washed away the entire week. After the first day of relatively good weather, the fairgrounds endured three days of torrential rain. But once the skies cleared, the grounds maintenance crews kicked into high gear, turning the mud pit that had formed outside the main gate back into a parking lot. The Nolan Miller pulling track and motocross race tracks were put back into working order, and aside from a few puddles around the rides, the place looked better than new.
Other counties around Pike have their fair dates set to open, too. Here in Pike County, the fair starts a little early, on Saturday, July 24, with some of the truck and tractor pull events taking place, as well as some of the livestock events.
Don St. Clair, president of the Pike County Fair board said he expects crowd size to about the same size as last year. They are preparing for a big influx of people ready for some good food, fun rides, great entertainment and some truly amazing competition.
The fair officially opens on Tuesday, July 27 and runs through Saturday, July 31. The early truck and tractor pulls, St. Clair said, were scheduled early so they could fit in all the events. A list of those events is at the end of this article.
“Other than that, we have the same lineup, especially with the livestock show,” he said. He noted that the main entertainer this year is Jameson Rodgers. That concert will take place on the main stage Saturday at 9 p.m. “Grace Harrison is opening up for him,” he added. “So it should be a pretty good show.”
People will see some changes around the fairgrounds, he said.
“We’ve rebuilt the stage,” he noted. And an extra beer garden was added by the pulling track. “We’re trying to utilize the ground a little better. Instead of having some portable stuff, we’re putting in some permanent structures. That way we don’t have to move them around all the time.”
Cost of a ticket to go to everything, is $35 for an adult and $25 for children ages 4 – 12. Children 3 and under are admitted free. Price of admission includes all the rides for the children. There are daily ticket rates if you’re not planning on coming to the whole fair. Sunday and Monday are free admission, and on Wednesday, veterans get in free.
Including the cost of the rides with the fair ticket price makes it a good deal for families, St. Clair said. “We’ve been doing it this way a long time, so we can make it affordable for folks.”
“We’ve been busy getting it ready,” he said.
Daily Schedule for the Pike County Fair
Saturday, July 24
Adults $15; Children age 4-12 $10
4 p.m.—Bucket Calf Show followed by Dairy Cattle & Beef Cattle
6 p.m.—Truck & Tractor Pull - Nolan Miller Pulling Track: See Details Eastern Missouri Truck Pullers and Local Farm Tractor Classes
Sunday, July 25
Free Admission
Noon—Gymkhana - Horse Arena
3 p.m.—Gospel Music - Main Building
Tuesday, July 27
Adult $10; KIDS NIGHT - Children age 12 and under FREE ADMISSION
10 a.m.—Goat and Sheep Show
3 p.m.—Rabbit Show with Poultry Show to follow
5 p.m.—Food Stand Open
5 - 10:30 p.m.—Commercial Exhibits
5:30 - 8 p.m.—4-H Exhibits Building Open
6 - 11 p.m.—Carnival Rides Open - Price of Admission includes unlimited rides
6 p.m.—Junior Miss Pike County Fair, Pike County Fair Queen and Ms. Pike County Fair Contest-Small Stage
6 p.m.—Western Fun Horse Show - Horse Arena
6 p.m.—Dirt Drag - Main Track
7 p.m.—Look-a-Like Contest
7 p.m.—Motocross Dirt Bike Races - Motocross Track
Wednesday, July 28
Adult $10, Children age 4-12 $8
VETERANS GET IN FREE TODAY
4 p.m.—Swine Show - Livestock Barn
5 p.m.—Food Stand Open
5 - 10:30 p.m.—Commercial Exhibits Open
5:30 - 8 p.m.—4-H Exhibits Building Open
6 - 11 p.m.—Carnival Rides Open - Price of Admission includes unlimited rides
6:30 p.m.—Little Mr. & Miss Pike County Contest - Small Stage
7 p.m.—Motocross Quad Races - Motocross Track
8 p.m.—Rodeo - Main Track
Thursday, July 29
Adult $15, Children age 4-12 $10
5 p.m.—Food Stand Open
5 - 10:30 p.m.—Commercial Exhibits Open
5:30 - 8 p.m.—4-H Exhibits Building Open
6 - 11 p.m.—Carnival Rides Open - Price of Admission includes unlimited rides
6 p.m.—Western Speed Horse Show - Horse Arena
6:30 p.m.—Baby Show - Small Stage. Diaper Derby immediately following Baby Show
7 p.m.—Pike County 4-H & FFA Sale
7 p.m.—Truck & Tractor Pull - Nolan Miller Pulling Track
Mid Missouri Truck & Tractor Pulling & Xcaliber Pulling
Friday, July 30
Adults $20, Children age 4-12 $15
9:15 a.m.—Clover Kid Pet Show
9:45 a.m.—Cat Show followed by Dog Show
5 p.m.—Food Stand Open
5 - 11 p.m.—Commercial Exhibits Open
5 p.m.—Association of Fairs Public Speaking Contest
5:30 p.m.—Talent Contest - Small Stage
5:30-8 p.m.—4-H Exhibits Building Open
6p.m. – Midnight—Carnival Rides Open - Price of Admission includes unlimited rides
7 p.m.—Music by Charles Munson - Small Stage
7 p.m.—Demolition Derby - Nolan Miller Pulling Track
8 p.m. – Midnight—Beer Garden Music by Country Soul
Saturday, July 31
Adults $20, Children age 4-12 $15
Noon—Food Stand Open
Noon—Horseshoe Tournament - Beside Beer Garden
1 p.m.—Cornhole Tournament - Beer Garden
1 - 11 p.m.—Commercial Exhibits Open
2 - 8 p.m.—4-H Exhibits Building Open
3 p.m.—Horseshoe Doubles Tournament - Beside the Beer Garden
3 – Midnight—Carnival Rides Open - Price of Admission includes unlimited rides
3 p.m.—Pedal Tractor Pull - Small Stage
5:30 p.m.—Fashion Show by Ann Layne Boutique - Small Stage
7:30 p.m.—Gracia Harrison Concert - Main Stage
9 p.m.—Jameson Rodgers Concert - Main Stage
8 p.m. – Midnight—Beer Garden Music by Riverside
