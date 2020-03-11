LOUISIANA – The Louisiana Community Betterment Association held its Twin Pike Photo Contest and Exhibition Saturday, Feb. 29 at the Twin Pike YMCA on Kelly Lane in Louisiana. This was the fifth year for the event, which is organized by the LCBA committee.
The LCBA committee decided to expand the Contest and Exhibition to include all of Pike County, Mo., and Pike County, Ill., for this year’s event.
“We felt that there was so much more that was not being included within both counties and we wanted to give as many people as possible the chance to compete,” said Diana Huckstep, chair for the LCBA.
The objective of the contest and exhibition is to promote the life and people of the Pike County areas. The competition was open to amateurs and professional photographers. Photos were judged on their originality, technical excellence, composition and artistic merit.
The “Best in Show” ribbon and $100 prize was awarded to Dan Borders of Chesterfield, Mo. There were also four Participation Awards and $25 prizes awarded to Josh Martin of Bowling Green, Mo., Mike Haddock of Louisiana, Mo., Stephen Beer of Loveland, Colo., and Peggy O’Farrell of Bowling Green, Mo. Participants did not need to be current residents of either of the Pike counties, but the photos had to have been taken in those counties.
Photos were available for sale during the exhibition by any photographer that wished to participate. A small seller fee was collected by the LCBA as a fundraising effort. Any photo that was not purchased was taken to the Louisiana Library following the close of the exhibition, to be displayed until March 17. The photos will still be offered for purchase at the Library until March 17 unless the photographer has picked them up.
