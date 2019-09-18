PAYNESVILLE – The City of Paynesville will hold its Annual Halloween Fest on Saturday, Oct. 26, from 6-8 p.m.
The event will feature Trunk Or Treat. Anybody who would like to come and represent their organization, business or church should bring their car or truck and pass out candy after contacting Jeremy Davis at 573-847-2322, Dianne Gardner at 573-719-6633, Steve Eisele at 573-847-2100 or Joanne Hammuck at 573- 847- 2266.
Tom and Cayla Leake will not be doing the house tour this year because of injuries that Cayla Leake received in a fall. They plan to return with the house tour next year and will be assisting with the planned events.
Candy will be given out as usual on Halloween evening, as always.
Organizers plan to have a haunted house, and serve hot chocolate, coffee and cookies.
Organizers look forward to having a fun evening and stress that everyone is welcome.
