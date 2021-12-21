It’s that time of year again to recognize the outstanding contributions of local businesses, civic organizations, and private citizens at the 50th Annual Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce Awards Banquet.
This year’s banquet will be held on Thursday, Jan. 13, 2022, at the Pike County Fairgrounds.
Tickets to the banquet are on sale now and can be purchased by contacting the local Chamber of Commerce by phone at 324-3733 or by email at info@bgchamber.org.
Among the awards to be presented at the banquet are the Outstanding Chamber Member of the Year, Friend of the Chamber Award, and the Citizen of the Year.
Since 1975, the Citizen of the Year Award has been sponsored by the Bowling Green Times. To nominate someone, go to the Bowling Green Times Facebook page and enter your nominations or go directly to the survey at https://www.surveymonkey.com/r/citizenoftheyear2021.
The award, which was initially named “Man of the Year,” was started in December 1956 by the VFW post. The award was first presented in January 1957 and was awarded to Frank Ward.
The name “Man of the Year,’ was used to differentiate between the Bowling Green Chapter of the Business Professional Women’s organization’s “Woman of the Year” award.
