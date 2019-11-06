LOUISIANA – Procrastinators beware: next year’s Colorfest is coming sooner than you think. If you were counting on 346 days until Louisiana’s premier autumnal event recurs, this is fair warning: you now have 322.
Organizers have decided to abandon Colorfest’s traditional position on the third weekend of October in favor of what they hope will be a more competitive position in the first weekend of the month.
If all goes according to plan, next year’s Colorfest will take place Saturday, Oct. 3 and Sunday, Oct. 4, 2020.
They made the call early in order to allow vendors — who often sketch out their seasons well in advance — a chance to adjust, according to Kristal Pitzer. the director of the Louisiana Chamber of Commerce.
Sticking with the third weekend of October would keep Colorfest in competition with events elsewhere in the region, including Hannibal’s Folklife festival and the Pike County, Ill. Fall Pickin’ Days, which replaced the Pike County Ill. Color Drive.
It made it especially hard to attract marching bands, Pitzer said. Pitzer said she hoped that a new, less-crowded date would allow Colorfest to build back up the number of bands participating.
Once they decided to drop the third weekend, organizers threaded a needle between Applefest weekend the second weekend in October and Elsberry’s fall festival the last week in September.
Moving earlier in the season might have another upside, Pitzer said: giving the festival better odds of avoiding the blustery and inclement weather that has sometime put a damper on — and dampened — Colorfest weekends.
