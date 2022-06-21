Quite a few more people showed up for the second concert held in the Bowling Green Park this summer than the first. Once people heard about the free music under the open sky, they came out for a good time.
Saturday evening, the band Rock Steady came to play. And play they did, with a strong mix of classic and newer rock tunes. When the sky threatened rain, they did an anti-rain tune, which seemed to work, but only for a little while. Families and other groups of friends and neighbors came out with their chairs and coolers and a few four-legged listeners for a rocking good time in the park. Even the people who live across S. Court Street came out and sat in their own yards to listen to the music.
About halfway through the concert, a light drizzle started. But that did not deter most of the crowd. They just picked up their chairs and moved under the tree canopies. Some even made it out onto the “dance floor” so they could move to the groove.
Mayor Jim Arico said he was pleased so many people came out for an evening of good music.
Dena Conners, the director of park operations, said she thought the turnout for this second concert was great. There will be one more concert like this on July 9 before the big event—Rhythm in the Park—this coming Saturday, Aug. 20, along with a BBQ Cook-Off.
The three tips provided after the first concert still stand: 1. Bring your own chairs or blanket. 2. Bring your own refreshments. 3. Bring bug spray. And maybe add a fourth tip: Bring an umbrella unless you enjoy dancing in the rain.
