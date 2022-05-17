Small towns were once known for their easy social gatherings. Peopled strolled the town square and local park, smiling and saying hi to one another.
Bowling Green Park Director Deana Conner wanted to bring people back to Bowling Green’s main park. She set several dates though the summer to bring live music that the people here would enjoy.
About 30 people, mostly families, came out Saturday evening from 7 to 8:30 p.m. to listen to The Phil Luke Experience. The five-person group is the first musical act that has had the chance to use the new band stand built at the end of last year. New power outlets allowed the musicians to plug in and play.
Lead musician Phil Luke said he enjoyed playing here in Bowling Green.
The group, which features a female drummer, Tina Brown, did a series of cover tunes before getting into playing some of their original songs.
A guitar case was left open in front of the stage for tips. They joked that they only needed enough to pay for their gasoline so they could get home after the free concert. A hand written note taped the lid said: “Groupies and tips are appreciated.”
Most of the day’s heat had dissipated by the time the band took to the stage. The huge park trees made the evening pleasant as people set their chairs on the basketball court and beyond to sit and watch the show.
Even though the turnout was good, Conners said she was surprised more people had not come out for the free music. She posted some video of the group on the Parks and Rec Facebook page. Another Music in the Park is set for June 11 and one for July 9. Be sure to mark your calendar for them.
Those who were there, were extremely enthusiastic. Some got up to dance and one group of ladies waved their arms in unison to the music.
After listening to the attendees talk about their experience, here are some pro-tips to attending future music events in the park: 1. Bring your own chairs or blankets. 2. You’re welcome to bring your own refreshments. And 3. Consider packing some bug spray. With those three things, sitting out under the open sky with your family to enjoy some live music on a warm summer night will be a welcome experience.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.