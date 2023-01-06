How about a bridesmaid barfing during the ceremony?
Perhaps the two of you ended up in Timbuktu instead of Waikiki?
The Louisiana Area Historical Museum is looking for humorous stories for its Cupid’s Couples contest, co-sponsored by the Bowling Green Times, KJFM Radio, The People’s Tribune, and The Louisiana Press-Journal.
Married residents of Pike County, Mo., are invited to submit one-page essays featuring a funny memory of their courtship, wedding or honeymoon.
The winning entry will be announced Feb. 14 and will receive a $300 cash prize, courtesy of the museum’s co-sponsors. The deadline to enter is Tuesday, Feb. 7.
Essays will be judged upon whimsical content and amusing value. No salacious or libelous material will be considered.
“We want to hear your crazy, hysterical, ridiculous tales of one of the most important and serious endeavors any of us will embark upon,” said Museum President Brent Engel. “We could all use a laugh right now, and who couldn’t use $300? I’m already hearing narratives that include forgotten rings, dogs walking brides down the aisle and 80-year-old flower girls. I can’t wait to see what Pike County couples offer.”
Entries should be confined to 150 words, must be single-spaced and be typed using a 12-point to 16-point text, preferably with a Times New Roman or Helvetica font. No handwritten entries, please.
All submissions must contain the names of each spouse and a contact phone number with an e-mail address.
Entries should be e-mailed to bengel2022@gmail.com. Submissions may also be mailed to the Louisiana Area Historical Museum, 304 Georgia St., Louisiana, MO 63353, but must be postmarked by Feb. 7.
Additional explanations of the situation described by participants may be requested and the winning couple may be interviewed by area media.
Submissions become the property of the museum and will not be returned. The museum will have the sole discretion of selecting a winner. Museum board members are not eligible.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.