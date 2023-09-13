When you hear Missouri Mudders, you know there’s going to a lot of action and a lot of mud. Out at Pike’s Off-Road Park, there was plenty of both this past weekend, as the Show Me Showdown took place.

Emcee and Missouri Mudders coordinator, Josh Carmon, was smiling nearly the entire four days. He was probably even smiling in his sleep, knowing that up to 3,500 people came out for the park’s season ending event.

