When you hear Missouri Mudders, you know there’s going to a lot of action and a lot of mud. Out at Pike’s Off-Road Park, there was plenty of both this past weekend, as the Show Me Showdown took place.
Emcee and Missouri Mudders coordinator, Josh Carmon, was smiling nearly the entire four days. He was probably even smiling in his sleep, knowing that up to 3,500 people came out for the park’s season ending event.
“We are super excited,” Carmon said. “There are people all over the place here.”
Not everyone stays in the park, even though it does offer camping space.
Carmon said the races bring more money into the community. There was also a TV crew in the park filming for a series. He couldn’t say the name of the crew, or who they were filming for. It was supposed to be hush-hush but by Saturday afternoon, it became the worst kept secret in the park. The more people know about the off road park, Carmon said, the better it is for the community. He appreciated all the publicity the Missouri Mudders group received for his races.
Sherry and Myles Sweeney drove up from Troy, Mo., with their daughter and son in-law to watch and participate in the fun. They were having a blast. Sherry said the film crew was from The Discovery Channel, but no one on the crew would confirm that. One of the camera operators said it would be six to nine months before the editing for the series would be completed. Everyone there would have to wait for the show to air.
Drivers being filmed had to fill out a release just in case they appeared on the show.
With every new event, there’s something new in the park where competitors can try their vehicles and skills. This time, it was dueling mud drag racing. The side-by-side trenches stretched for more about 150 yards. Filled with water and thick, Missouri mud, this track would stop more than a few competitors looking to win some of that prize money.
First up were the ATV drivers. Some of them had a lot of problems getting through the course. The park crew were on hand with
In the ATV Battle Course (Point Series), the prize was $2,000; for the SXS Battle Course (Point Series) there were $2,000 prizes per stage.
There was also a SXS Hill Climb Race (Point Series): $2,000; and the Mega Truck Battle Course (Point Series) with a prize of $5,000
Friday night boasted Turn & Burn or Drag Races: helmet required for ATV, helmet and seatbelt required for SXS.
Saturday afternoon there was the Jim Trenary Big Money Knock Out Races:
· SXS Sport Class: turbo, non-turbo, 2-seater, 4-seater, with a sport suspension
· SXS Utility Class: must have bed and be in the working class for SXS
· ATV Class: any tire size.
Next to the course was an EMT crew prepared for anything. It was late Saturday afternoon and after an evening of racing Friday evening and day of racing on Saturday, they had little to do but watch the action.
Robert Burns, one of the owners of the park, said it takes weeks to get the park ready for each event. This time, getting water to the mud holes and tracks and keeping it in there was the biggest problem his crew had. They check-in people at the entrances and make sure everyone knows the rules of the off road.
Burns said they were planning on digging more wells and have uncovered some that he didn’t know existed on the 880-acre farm.
“We like to have new things for people coming to the park,” he said.
