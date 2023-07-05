Tim Carter gets dunked

Mayor Tim Carter heckles Louisiana citizens in dunk tank. Photo by Julia Polston

Last Saturday, the group, Louisiana Concerned Citizens, hosted a Family Fun Day at the flea market located at 515 Noyes Street.

There was a good turnout despite the threat of severe thunderstorms. Having Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter on the “hot seat” in the dunk tank might have had something to do with that.

Recommended for you