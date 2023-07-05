Last Saturday, the group, Louisiana Concerned Citizens, hosted a Family Fun Day at the flea market located at 515 Noyes Street.
There was a good turnout despite the threat of severe thunderstorms. Having Louisiana Mayor Tim Carter on the “hot seat” in the dunk tank might have had something to do with that.
Louisiana Concern Citizens member Miryah Polston said, “All proceeds from the dunk booth today will be going to community projects. We’re hoping to see an even better turnout for the dunk booth at the riverfront on July 4.”
The Fun Day took place during the monthly flea market, which is held on the first Saturday of every month, from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Normally, set up for vendors is free, but because of the added draw of Family Fun Day, they were asked to pay $10 to set up their booths.
One vendor, Myndi Allison, from First Baptist Church, which sponsors Celebrate Recovery, said that all of their proceeds will be going to Celebrate Recovery program for the books that they study and for meals.
Allison said, “We’ve sold a few things today, we’re selling homemade crafts. I don’t make any of it. Melvina Lindsay does. She hand makes all of them. All of our proceeds will be going to Celebrate Recovery, for buying our books, food, meals and T-shirts.
The program is held in the church basement on Thursdays from 6 to 8 p.m.
“This is our second time setting up for the flea market,” she said. “We definitely plan on attending in the future. The reason we do this for Celebrate Recovery is so that people can find a faith-based program to become sober.”
The main attraction at the Family Fun Day was the dunk tank. And the people who drew the most attention in that tank were Carter and Police Chief Josh Baker.
They both heckled people to try to get them to come over and dunk them.
“Are you too scared?” Carter asked passersby. “Boooo!” he blurted out to catch their attention.
They both said they enjoyed participating in the dunk tank and are planning to sit in it again during the fireworks show at the riverfront on the Fourth of July along with City Administrator Bryan Spencer.
