Last Monday, the City Council met to discuss a variety of topics including whether to allow open alcoholic beverages during Colorfest.
Diana Huckstep first discussed what the Louisiana Community Betterment Association does for the town, including its history, how it sponsors events, and how it maintains an amicable relationship with city officials.
After Huckstep, Police Chief Josh Baker reported that the department had passed its audit. He also noted that there are several candidates attending the Police Academy for training.
After his report, the Council discussed old business. First, they approved and adopted the resolution that the John Cotton Memorial Animal Shelter would receive the benefits and funds collected by the Round-Up Program.
Then the Council also voted on a resolution to wave 600.070 B LA for Colorfest, which would allow people to carry open containers of alcohol as long they’re in aluminum and plastic containers. The resolution was approved with only two descending votes.
The first topic under new business was the moving of the “Slow, kids at play” street sign from Old Nebraska Street to 320 Forest Hill Drive because the day care operation has moved locations.
A few citizens were concerned with moving the sign because they say there are still many children who play on Old Nebraska Street. The measure was approved by the Council.
The council members also approved the painting of City Hall. After that, Council member, Rudy Bell, gave a special thanks to Mayor Tim Carter, for building the temporary awning at City Hall.
The Council also approved the purchase of 50 new electric meters. Council also approved several City properties for release. They also approved moving The Arcade’s dumpster across the street. The Council then appointed Mona Brown and Trey Crnlee to the Historic Preservation Committee, as well as Lona Wallace to the Planning and Zoning Committee.
During the last Open Forum, Steven Henry, asked about police body cameras and why the police officers aren’t currently wearing them. Carter said that the body cameras the city purchased are now too old. The city is looking into donations/grants for new one as well as and dash cameras for the police vehicles.
Des Elliot then voiced her concern with the movement of the “slow children at play” street sign and was told to send in a request to keep the sign at Old Nebraska Street.
