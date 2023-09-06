Colorfest file photo

Throngs of people filled Georgia Street in downtown Louisiana Last year for Colorfest. This year, Colorfest will take place Oct. 21 - 22. File photo by Stan Schwartz

Last Monday, the City Council met to discuss a variety of topics including whether to allow open alcoholic beverages during Colorfest.

Diana Huckstep first discussed what the Louisiana Community Betterment Association does for the town, including its history, how it sponsors events, and how it maintains an amicable relationship with city officials.

