Colorfest began in October 1984 in downtown Louisiana, near the majestic Mississippi River. According to Kiffany Ardeneaux, in nearby in Clarksville, the people were holding their fall festival—Applefest—at that time.
“A few citizens here in Louisiana wanted to do something to draw people to our beautiful little river town. At that time, six people got together to put the first Colorfest together.”
During those first few years Louisiana’s Chamber of Commerce provided a budget of $2,500 to run it, so the committee reached out to local businesses to help fund the event. Local business participation is still true to this day.
“There was at one point, a 12-person committee, but as for this year, it is an eight-person committee. I want to thank Janet Holland, Guy Crouch, Adam Ray, Diana Huckstep, Bria Iburg, Jodie Ries, and Katie Niedner for their help. Without them, this year’s Colorfest would not be possible.
2021 Colorfest Agenda
Saturday, Oct. 2
Car show—8 a.m. – 3 p.m.
Parade line up—8 – 9:30 a.m. Floats lineup at Louisiana High School, Walker’s lineup at Sunset Park; the parade starts promptly at 10 a.m.
Street vendors—10 a.m. – 5 p.m.
Hop’s Beer Garden—10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Duck Race Ticket Sales—10 a.m. – 5 p.m. Sponsored by Two Rivers Marina.
Opening Ceremony/National Anthem—11 a.m. Sang by Malia Harrison.
Kid’s Korner—11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sponsored by Peacetree Farms
Emergency Vehicle Education—11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Mullet Contest Registration—11 a.m. – noon.
Mullet Contest—noon. Sponsored by Hair Trendz.
Joey Wray (band)—1 p.m. – 2:30 p.m. Sponsored by Viki Cadwallader Real Estate.
Burnt Toast (band)—3 – 5 p.m. Sponsored by Pike County Memorial Hospital.
Historic Ghost Tour—5 p.m. ($25 per person, group of 25 people)
Alumni Dinner—6 p.m. (with reservation at the American Legion hall.
Alumni Dance—8 p.m. ($5 at the door) at the American Legion.
After alumni dance Country Soul—9 p.m. – 1 a.m.
Sunday, Oct. 3
Color the Streets Chalk Competition—9 a.m. – 3 p.m. Sponsored by Handmade Harvests.
Street Vendors—10 a.m. – 4 p.m.
Hop’s Beer Garden—10 a.m. – 11 p.m.
Kids Korner—11 a.m. – 4 p.m. Sponsored by Peacetree Farms
Motorcycle rally at the riverfront—noon – 5 p.m.
John Fazio—11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Emergency Vehicle Education—11 a.m. – 1 p.m.
Robinson Wood Carving Auction—1 p.m. Sponsored by The Bank of Louisiana & The Mercantile Bank
Cornhole Tournament Registration—1 p.m.
Shades of Blue—2 p.m. – 4 p.m.
Duck Race—3 p.m. Race Sponsored by Two Rivers Marina.
Cornhole Tournament—2 p.m.
Color the Streets Judging—3:30 p.m.
Ardeneaux gave a special thank you to Strategic Accounting Solutions and The Eagle’s Nest Bistro and Bed and Breakfast for sponsoring, as well as the local businesses mentioned above.
