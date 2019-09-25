BOWLING GREEN – Kimberly Niemeyer, a member of the Bowling Green FFA chapter will be on stage and in the spotlight Oct. 30-Nov. 2 during the 2019 National FFA Convention & Expo in Indianapolis.
Niemeyer, a senior at Bowling Green High School, and the daughter of Roy and Tina Niemeyer, has been selected to play the flute in the National FFA Band.
Kimberly submitted an audition tape and was selected to help bring full instrumental balance to the band from a pool of applicants nationwide.
The National FFA Band will perform several times during the national convention and expo. Niemeyer will join fellow band members in Indianapolis for rehearsals three days before the convention and expo begins.
Corteva Agriscience sponsors the National FFA Band.
The National FFA Organization provides leadership, personal growth and career success training through agricultural education to 653,359 student members who belong to one of 8,568 local FFA chapters throughout the U.S., Puerto Rico and the U.S. Virgin Islands. The organization is also supported by 344,239 alumni members in 2,051 alumni chapters.
