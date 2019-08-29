LOUISIANA – The work of several local artists were recognized at the Missouri State Fair in Sedalia earlier this month.
Each year the Missouri State Fair gives 4 top cash awards in each of four divisions: Open Amateur, Open Professional, Missouri Youth Top Fifty and Top Fifty.
This year there were two Pike County Winners in the Open Professional Division: Dennis Babbitt and Cindy Logan.
In the Youth Top Fifty, which is open to students in seventh grade through twelfth grade, four awards went to students from Cindy Logan’s private classes.
Raegan Bowser (daughter of Tammi Howard and Jim Bowser) received one of the top four cash awards. Seth Miller (son of Theresa and Jason Miller) won one of the top cash awards. Hanna Blackmore (daughter of Patti and Bill Blackmore) won two special awards one Arts Council awards (cash) and the third overall People’s Choice award. Jillian Booth (daughter of Jeremy Booth and the late Kathleen Booth) won an honorable mention.
