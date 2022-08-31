1999 graduate is working toward a comedy career
Growing up in Louisiana the fourth child out of six boys, Will O’Donnell said he knew he was looking for—something.
He didn’t consider himself a class clown in high school, but he said he could get laughs by doing some spot-on imitations of his LHS teachers. He did the same thing after leaving high school when he joined the U.S. Marines, doing imitations of the officers to elicit laughs from his fellow enlisted personnel. His actual job in the Marines was doing signals intelligence.
“I spent all my early years there (in Louisiana),” O’Donnell said, graduating with the Louisiana High School Class of 1999. He’s been doing commissioned sales for an industrial maintenance supply company to pay the bills, but his dream now is to be up on stage making people laugh.
All his hard work paid off recently when he won the St. Louis Helium Comedy Club’s St. Louis’ Funniest contest.
Actually, the professional comedy bug didn’t bite him until later in life.
“I was 35 at the time,” O’Donnell said, “when I went to my first open mic.” Some comedy clubs give up-and-coming comics (amateurs) a chance to gain fame and fortune by letting them perform on stage in front of an audience, to see if they have what it takes.
“I went to a comedy club as an audience member and I just loved it so much that I wanted to be around it,” he explained. It was watching those open mic performances when it occurred to him that he could do that, too.
“Up until then, I didn’t know anyone who was a comedian,” he said, adding, “I didn’t know anyone who knew a comedian.” The whole scene, he remembered, was far removed from his everyday life.
He put together a 5 – 10 minute set and went back during another open mic.
“I got laughs the first time I went on,” he said. “And it felt great.” That pretty much hooked him. That light shining down may have been just a high-intensity bulb, but it was a like a message from above for the first-timer. That was in 2016.
After that, O’Donnell said he went to every open mic he could do.
“I kind of figured out pretty quickly that this is my thing,” he said. “It just felt right,” he added. When it clicked, O’Donnell realized that he had been searching for something for a long time, and he had finally found it.
He’s competed in a few comedy contests, but this is the first he’s won.
“It was great,” he said. Even so, contests are tough because basically everyone is disappointed with the result except one person—the winner.
“I’ve been that disappointed person every year until now,” he said. “I though I had a really good shot at winning it this year. I told myself, if I do the best I possibly can and I don’t win, I can’t be too upset. I just didn’t want to mess it up.”
He didn’t, and he came away with the top prize. The comedy club said it was $1 million in Bed, Bath and Beyond coupons, but O’Donnell said the actual first-place prize was $1,200.
“I went out and had a great set,” he said. “It went well. I really wanted to win it this year and was able to pull it off.”
With this win, he’s hoping it leads to more work at Helium Comedy club where the contest took place. Most of the time, O’Donnell has worked the two Funny Bone Comedy clubs in St. Louis.
“I also work the road quite a bit,” he said. His sales job gives him the flexibility to travel and perform because he can work anywhere with his laptop and phone. “It allows me to pursue comedy as much as I want,” he said.
FAMILY STILL LIVES IN LOUISIANA
Most of O’Donnell’s family still lives in the Louisiana area, and he always enjoys coming home to visit.
“It’s a great place to be from,” he said. “I just love everything about Louisiana.”
His Aunt Linda (Beers) admitted that she’s never seen him perform live on stage.
“I feel I might get embarrassed,” she said. She didn’t know if he worked blue or might make fun of her.
“I’m pretty clean,” O’Donnel said. “I’m not 100% squeaky clean, buy my act is pretty clean.”
All his hard work has paid off, putting his name and comedy reputation out there so that other comics see what he’s doing and that has led him open for some of them.
Just a few days before this interview, O’Donnell opened for Dusty Slay in Kansas City and Columbia, Mo. The following weekend, he opened for Rob Durham.
He’s also starting to build a fan base. He does a weekly live podcast: “The Willy Thrilly Comedy Hour” every Wednesday at 3:30 p.m., usually from inside his car, which may or may not be for sale. He also does a regular podcast with a few comedian friends out of St. Louis—“Riff, Laugh, Love.”
“That’s starting to gain a following, too,” he said.
It’s not easy getting started. Most comedians will tell you that you have to work the clubs to build that following before you can become established.
And that’s what O’Donnell is doing. Eventually, he wants to be a full-time comedian.
“Open mics are like the gym, you have to build muscle,” he noted. “That’s the goal; to not have a day job.”
He now gets work with a lot of comedians he’s admired over the years. Standing in the wings, O’Donnell has watched Greg Warren work on material at an open mic, getting it ready for his next comedy special.
“It’s like being an apprentice getting to watch a master work (his trade),” O’Donnell said. “I’m just trying to soak up everything I can.”
