Letters to Santa

Santa Letters: The Bowling Green Times and the Louisiana Press-Journal will be publishing all Santa letters that we receive on Wednesday, Dec. 16. You can email your Santa letters to sschwartz@pikecountynews.com, bring them in to our office on the square in Bowling Green or mail them by Dec. 10. The Bowling Green Post Office will make sure they find their way to us. 106 W. Main St., Bowling Green, MO 63334

