There are still opportunities to help out during Bowling Green’s Bicentennial celebration coming up at the end of the month. Don Hamilton, who has been spearheading the events for the 4-day anniversary, provided a list that people could pick from if they were interested in participating in the events.
“We need 10 to 12 more 5 – 11-year-old Basye Kid Greeters,” said Don Hamilton “We will have them ride in the parade, on a float together, then divide into groups of 4 - 6 kids, with a couple of parents, have them put into shifts—one at noon, one at 1 p.m., and one at 2 p.m., so they could greet the crowds around the town square. We will provide them a souvenir Basye Kid Button with a ribbon. Their outfit can be: Girls a long, lightweight skirt, blouse, pig tales, or ribbons, in their hair or a bonnet. Boys, solid pants, shirt, with a straw hat or a newsboy hat or no hat at all. They are all, invited to carry a sign saying: welcome, glad to see you, etc. You can choose to be in groups with your friends. For those young girls that will be dancing at 3 p.m., call 573-324-3000 to register. The Howard Street Dancers group, will put in an early shift.
“If you are an antique gun or black powder gun buff, and you haven’t been asked to participate in the closing, please contact us. We want this to be memorable rolling thunder closing to our festival.
“If you have a beard or facial hair of any type, please come Thursday evening early and buy a Brothers of the Brush pin and participate in the beard competition. There will be three competitions, with first through third place ribbons. Neatest beard, scroungiest beard, and the longest beard. Come and have fun as we remember the competition for the 1973 Sesquicentennial.
Call us if you want to participate in a 7 a.m., Saturday 5K fun run from the square, a couple of loops through the park and back to the square. Time is getting away from us, so we need people to step forward if you have any interest to help us out with this event.
Remember if you are an adult and interested in participating in the Thursday night 2- or 3-dimensional art or photography show, you need to contact us, as this is a jury-selected competition. Enter by June 20. Send us a photo of your object so we can get you into the show. Entry pictures go to: sigrote@bgschools.K12.mo.us.
“Bicentennial Coins, and pictures of John W. Basye are available now for purchase, as well as during the festival. Call 573-324-3000 to get them now. Our other Bicentennial souvenirs will be available Wednesday, Thursday and Friday evenings during the festival, as well as all day and evening Saturday. They will be available at the Festival Booth in front of the former Schroeder Hardware building, at the corner of W. Main and Cross Main.
“Check out the 200 Years of Bowling Green, Mo., Facebook page if you want to see the Bicentennial quilt. You could also buy chances to win the quilt. Information on where to buy them or to enter a quilt in the contest is available at the office. The quilt for our festival is beautiful. Join us and get involved.
Entries for the parade: Contact us at 573-324-3000 to get entered. We insist that you contact us so that we know you are coming, so we can be organized. No candy will be thrown from a float or moving vehicle for this parade. If you want to give out candy have one or two people walking on each side of your float or vehicle to hand it out. We want this to be a safe parade and the route to be clean when it is all over. Please, no individual promotional political floats, no cards or business literature handed out on the parade route. Handouts, cards and literature should be handed out only at your registered festival booth. If you need a booth, call for availability at 573-324-3733. Political party’s desiring a float in the parade, may have one as long as it doesn’t promote any one candidate or idea and they are to congratulate Bowling Green on its birthday from your party or group. This is a non-political festival day of fellowship and fun and a day off from debate of any issues. Lets just be glad to have a day of fun.
“For any last minute questions, call into us at 573-324-3000 or leave a message. We will get back to you. We look forward to everyone’s participation. Lets have fun.”
