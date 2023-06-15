2023 Bicentennial Logo

There are still opportunities to help out during Bowling Green’s Bicentennial celebration coming up at the end of the month. Don Hamilton, who has been spearheading the events for the 4-day anniversary, provided a list that people could pick from if they were interested in participating in the events.

“We need 10 to 12 more 5 – 11-year-old Basye Kid Greeters,” said Don Hamilton “We will have them ride in the parade, on a float together, then divide into groups of 4 - 6 kids, with a couple of parents, have them put into shifts—one at noon, one at 1 p.m., and one at 2 p.m., so they could greet the crowds around the town square. We will provide them a souvenir Basye Kid Button with a ribbon.  Their outfit can be: Girls a long, lightweight skirt, blouse, pig tales, or ribbons, in their hair or a bonnet. Boys, solid pants, shirt, with a straw hat or a newsboy hat or no hat at all. They are all, invited to carry a sign saying: welcome, glad to see you, etc. You can choose to be in groups with your friends. For those young girls that will be dancing at 3 p.m., call 573-324-3000 to register. The Howard Street Dancers group, will put in an early shift.

