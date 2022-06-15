More than two dozen citizens came together last Thursday at the Bridge Coffee House to participate in the Re-Storing Louisiana meeting. The growing group of involved citizens included the mayor, city council members, business owners and private residents. Carmen York, who helped launch the initiative, opened the meeting with an overview of the “Task Force” plan.
“There are so many opportunities in our town to have new businesses come in,” said York. “There are places in our town that we could have walking trails added, a splash park, and other incentives that will draw people to our town. We believe that the addition of new businesses will come about by means of tourism interest. We have packets of different properties in Louisiana that each task force will work on coming up with ideas and action steps for,” she added.
An update was given on recent activity such as a new tattoo shop opening downtown, the Bluegrass Festival on Georgia Street, and Viki Cadwallader discussed new residents and gave an update on local real estate sales.
“We have a lot of new people who are coming to Louisiana,” said Cadwallader. “Some are coming from the city, while others are coming from out of state. This is not just a few instances here and there; it is continually happening. People are being drawn here to the small-town atmosphere. Part of the reason, we believe, is that more people are able to work from home and not worry about a commute into the city. The price point is another advantage that homebuyers are coming for. It gives people the opportunity to purchase a home that they otherwise would not be able to, such as a move-in ready bungalow, a big fixer upper or a historical home,” she added.
Diana Huckstep, chair for the Louisiana Community Betterment Association, gave an update on coming opportunities for business owners.
“One thing that I am working on through economic development, is a series of business classes,” said Huckstep. “We will be covering how to develop a business plan, how to write it, and the necessary steps to implement the plan. Small business incubators will also be covered in the series. This will assist new business owners to work through challenges that they face. I am also working on a relocation guide that will help those who are new to our community find necessary information like hospital location, where to pay your water bill etc. The Christmas parade will be held the Saturday after Thanksgiving. We will gladly welcome volunteers for the event, and we are also planning another Victorian Home Tour,” she added.
There was discussion about the city’s tree commission and their effort to plant trees along Georgia Street. Nick Fregeau mentioned that they had planted a tree at Sunset Park and welcomed Georgia Street residents to request a tree at their property.
Before the end of the meeting, York gave examples of the different task force items that citizens could choose to get involved with.
“Many hands make light work,” said York. “We are all very busy people, and so the idea to form task forces came about to compensate that. There are nine different topics that individuals can take part in. Some of the properties on the list are currently privately owned. So, we are not shoving the owner out of the way by any means, but we are trying to come up with good ideas to present to the owner. Some of the properties include the Smith-Barr Hospital, the train depot, the old high school, and the empty lot down at the riverfront,” she added.
For more information, or to get involved, visit Re-Storing Louisiana online at rslamo.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.