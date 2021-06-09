Cars and planes a big draw for community
Saturday was the perfect day for an outdoor event, and those who came out to the Bowling Green airport were given something special, as classic cars lined the parking area and planes lined the apron.
In addition to the planes and cars, several food vendors set up to provide some great meals for the crowd.
For Gale Derosier, it was a toss up to either fly his plane up from Troy, or drive his classic 1989 V-12 Jaguar convertible. He was impressed with the number of classic vehicles that filled the parking area. The grassy area adjacent to the parking lot was marked off for people who drove out to the Wings and Wheels event.
Mark Bair, an alderman with the Bowling Green City Council, did his best to promote this first time event. He was hoping that it would draw attention to the airport, and to Bowling Green as a good place for people to set up their businesses. He was not disappointed, and neither were the people who attended.
After working about four weeks promoting the first-time event, Bair said, “I thought it went over really well. I was impressed, considering there were two other plane shows happening the same day.” He added that he thought the people who attended really enjoyed themselves.
Bowling Green Mayor Jim Arico was also impressed with the event overall.
“I was truly impressed with the turnout—the number of people participating in the event and those who showed up to have some good community fun. Great selection of food vendors, too,” he said.
Derosier said he bought the Jaguar just last year and had been working on it to restore it. He popped the hood to show the massive engine. “I’ve wanted to have one of these for half my life,” he said.
“I changed the four fan belts and cut my hands just doing that,” he said. He belongs to the Jaguar St. Louis Club. There were about a dozen members who recently went on a wine country trip, he said.
He used to fly the children for Young Eagles from the Bowling Green airport. Kids from 8-17 could experience aviation in the smaller planes. “We flew a lot of kids from this area—from Louisiana, Frankford and Bowling Green for three or four years.”
“I was out here a couple of days ago speaking with Jake McDonald,” the airport manger, he said. “I asked if he thought there were going to be more cars or more planes. He had no clue. So, I decided to bring the car out.”
Derosier lives by the Troy Airpark, where the residents’ properties are adjacent to the runway and hangars. Before he retired, Derosier worked for TWA and American Airlines doing aircraft maintenance.
Not all the vehicles were classic cars there were several trucks and one bus. Bill Hoffman brought out his converted bus. The sign on the side said the 1947 Flexible bus started its life as a Greyhound bus out of Mexico, Mo. It has been converted into an RV.
Hoffman bought it about eight years ago. He lives just about a mile down the road from the airport, he said.
“I take it to Heritage Days,” Hoffman added. Heritage Days is a downtown event sponsored by the Bowling Green Chamber of Commerce. He also took it to Louisiana’s Colorfest. He added that he could get 11 miles per gallon. The bus is fairly light because the roof is made out of aluminum, he explained.
He wanted to take it up to the Northwest Territories in Canada, but the pandemic shut down the border, he said. “They won’t let you in there.”
As the day progressed, more planes arrived at the airport. There were two people movers that took those interested on tours of the new runway and other parts of the airport.
Dale and Brenda Schroeder flew in from Troy in their 1996 plane that they bought in 2004. It was built from a kit, he said. “I’m just the second owner,” he added.
Jim Saucier help guide the plane in. He said they had invited quite a few people to fly in, but he was not sure how many would accept the invitation.
The Schroeders said they knew Derosier and went over to see him as soon as they parked their plane. He, too, used to fly the Young Eagles out of Bowling Green.
“Does he have is Jag out here?,” Dale asked about Derosier. “He loves that car. Ever since he got that car I can’t get him back in his plane,” he added with a laugh.
“I’m glad they’re starting to have little gatherings like this in the aviation world,” he said. “We missed out on a whole year of that. Normally, we go to breakfast fly-ins and barbecues at all the little airports around the area.”
Dale said he was really impressed with the improvements that have been made to the Bowling Green airport. The runway was recently redone and upgraded to be able to handle larger planes.
When the idea for the Wings and Wheels event was discussed by the Bowling Green City Council, they wanted it to become an annual event. Bair said he was working to make that happen.
“I’m looking to maybe tweak a few things,” he said, such as have the event start a little earlier and end a little earlier.
