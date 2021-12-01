BOWLING GREEN—Dozens of people gathered around the Christmas Tree in the lot next to the business chalets along S. Court Street just off the square in preparation for the tree lighting, some Christmas carols and a visit from Santa.
Master of ceremonies for the evening was Ryan Bibb, who had dawned his Christmas blazer with matching tie and shoes. He noted earlier in the day that the outfit does come with pants, but he didn’t want to overdo it for the evening’s festivities.
He led the countdown from five, and as he and the crowed said zero, the tree lit up like a—well—Christmas tree.
The crowd cheered and one of the school choirs began to sing. Santa had arrived and waved to the children as he made his way into his house so that he could visit with them and learn what they wanted for Christmas.
Bowling Green’s Chamber of Commerce set up a tent right next door and was serving hot chili. President Tracy Brookshier and a group of volunteers were there in case any of the children wanted to write a letter to Santa. They were also selling Christmas ornaments that people could decorate and hang on the community tree. All proceeds from the sales would go to improving the downtown area. Sale of the ornaments will continue through New Year’s Day. They are available from Full Throttle Nutrition at 10 S. Court Street or at the Bowling Green Times’ lobby area at 106 W. Main Street, on the square.
Around the corner from where the Christmas tree was set up, the Bowling Green Rotary Club had set up inside the Court House Annex, offering cookies and other treats, as well as hot chocolate to take the chill out of the air.
As part of the Holly Jolly Festival, the Chamber of Commerce hosted the Living Windows Contest. This year the Bowling Green Times, as the only contestant, won. In the window, Anthony Kellison, the son of Tasha Kellison, along with Ava Ellison, the daughter of Amy Ellison, were writing letters to Santa. First place in the contest came with a $100 cash prize, that the newspaper’s staff decided to donate to Louisiana’s Ministry Alliance to help fund its Thanksgiving Day dinner.
The line formed for Santa and the children waited expectantly for their turn with the Jolly Ol’ St. Nick.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.